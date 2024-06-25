Jessica Jones: Krysten Ritter Is "Ready" to Return to the MCU



Krysten Ritter became a Marvel fan-favorite thanks to her performance as Jessica Jones in the Marvel Netflix series that ran for three seasons (2015-2019). The announcement that Marvel Netflix's Daredevil actors were being brought over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has raised continued questions about whether Ritter's Jessica Jones will follow.

In her latest round of interviews, Krysten Ritter has been far more open to the idea of Jessica Jones getting a run in the MCU:

"One hundred percent [I would return as Jessica Jones]," Ritter told THR. "I am ready, and I would, of course, be there in a heartbeat. She's a character who I absolutely love, and she was a part of my life for so long. I played that character for five years, and she's a character who's very important to me and many women and men. So if the opportunity calls, I may or may not have an extra jacket already. (Laughs.)"

(Photo: Marvel/Netflix)

Ironically enough, Krysten Ritter is doing this press tour for her starring role in a different franchise's revival: Orphan Black: Echoes, a sequel series to the original Orphan Black series that starred She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany. Ritter being back in the geek culture limelight makes questions about Jessica Jones all but inevitable – and at this point, it feels like her MCU debut will be, as well.

There have been rumors that Ritter's Jessica Jones will show up as a surprise cameo in Daredevil: Born Again, the upcoming Daredevil MCU series. When ComicBook.com spoke to Krysten Ritter a few years ago, she was more enthusiastic than most of the Marvel Netflix actors about making a return:

"I absolutely love Jessica more than anything. And I loved those years playing her," Ritter said. "If there was ever an opportunity for her to pop up anywhere, I would be the first [to say yes]. I may or may not have the jacket ready to go in my closet. So, you never know, but if I ever had the opportunity to play her again, I would be so thrilled."

At the time of writing this, Marvel Studios has brought back Daredevil stars Charlie Cox (Matt Murdock/Daredevil), Vincent D'Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin), Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/The Punisher), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Wilson Bethel (Dex Poindexter/Bullseye). Ritter's Jessica Jones and Mike Colter's Luke Cage have been the two big fan favorites the MCU has not brought back (yet); there's been no indication that Iron Fist star Finn Jones and the rest of the cast are being considered for the MCU.

Jessica Jones Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Disney+.