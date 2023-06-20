James Gandolfini Remembered by The Sopranos Cast on 10th Anniversary of His Death

10 years ago, beloved actor and award-winning star of The Sopranos James Gandolfini tragically passed away at the age of 51. One of the most talented actors in the industry, and someone known for their generosity towards those he worked with, left us entirely too early. It's hard to believe that Gandolfini has been gone for 10 years. On the 10th anniversary of his passing, several of his Sopranos co-stars have shared tributes to the late actor.

Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti on The Sopranos, took to Instagram on Monday to share a story about his late co-star and friend. He referred to Gandolfini and himself as "Batman and Robin," alluding to their close relationship and the relationship between their on-screen characters.

"Batman and Robin... my favorite picture of us," Imperioli wrote in the post. "And I can't help thinking where we ended up that night and what you said. That was one for the books...It's so very strange that it's 10 years today since you left us. Would love to have shot one more scene or had another laugh or one more late night chat. Forever grateful to have done so much work together, to have spent so much time in your company and for all the generosity and kindness. Miss you lots as do so many on the planet."

Edie Falco starred on The Sopranos as Carmela Soprano, the wife of Gandolfini's Tony Soprano. While speaking to Vanity Fair for a piece honoring Gandolfini's legacy, Falco talked about his presence on set.

"He didn't let himself get bossed around by a lot of the things that I let walk me around-this good-student mentality," Falco said. "I always had to get the lines just right and do the blocking exactly the same every time. And I would watch him, and he was following something...bigger. And deeper. If he had an impulse to say something a little different, or to change the blocking, he just did it. And I was jealous that he had somehow gotten permission from himself to do that kind of thing."

Joe Pantoliano, who appeared in 21 episodes of The Sopranos, also spoke to Vanity Fair about Gandolfini, saying the show's leading man always went out of his way to make sure everyone had a good experience.

"It's very hard for an actor coming into a show — a lot of actors are day players, or they're on an episode with two scenes. But he always went out of his way to make sure that everybody was comfortable," Pantoliano said.

Michael Gandolfini's Tribute to His Father

James Gandolfini's son, Michael Gandolfini, is also an actor, and he portrayed a younger version of Tony Soprano in the 2021 film The Many Saints of Newark. On Father's Day, the day before the anniversary of Gandolfini's passing, Michael shared a touching tribute to his father.

"Happy Father's Day Dad," Gandolfini wrote. "I love you. Today, tomorrow, and everyday. I miss you, I love you."