James Gunn Shows Off Epic Peacemaker and Eagly Valentine's Day Art

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is celebrating Valentine's Day with one of the publisher's newest bonds. On Tuesday, Gunn took to Twitter to share a panel from 2022's Strange Love Adventures #1, which showed Christopher Smith / Peacemaker asking his pet eagle, Eagly, to be his Valentine. The comic was the first instance of Eagly being canon in DC's comics, after Gunn created him for the HBO Max television show Peacemaker.

In the story, Peacemaker enthusiastically sets out to celebrate the day, before being interrupted by a fight with the all-new Fearsome Five. Peacemaker violently stops the villains, culminating in killing them, and blames them for misunderstanding the true meaning of Valentine's Day. Peacemaker then goes home and gets ready to spend time with his "one and only" — a character billed as the only thing he loves more than peace and America itself. In the final page of the issue, Peacemaker asks Eagly to be his valentine, and recites a love-themed version of "My Country, 'Tis of Thee" to the bird.

Will there be a Peacemaker Season 2?

While a sophomore season of Peacemaker has been confirmed to be in the works, it is not expected to arrive right away, especially now that Gunn is shepherding other projects for the DC Universe. In the interim, there will be Waller, a new spinoff bridging the gap of the narrative between both seasons, and focusing on Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. It's safe to assume that the series will build upon Waller's status quo at the end of the Season 1 finale of Peacemaker. In that HBO Max series, Waller's work with Task Force X and the Suicide Squad were outed to the public by her own daughter, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks). In the time since that episode aired, fans had wondered what that decision could mean for the Suicide Squad going forward, and for Waller's own role within the DC universe.

"This is also going to have some of Team Peacemaker in it, as the regulars on the show," Gunn told reporters when announcing the DCU slate. "This basically follows up to Peacemaker and is going to be done. We have two great creatives working on it. Christal Henry, who is a writer on Watchmen and Jeremy Carver, who created Doom Patrol, have this incredibly marvelous story worked out that I think is really fantastic and HBO loves. So they're putting this all together."

Are you excited for Waller and Peacemaker Season 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!