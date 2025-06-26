Jensen Ackles Shares “Concern” About The Boys Season 5’s Supernatural Reunion

The Boys Season 5 has a lot on its plate. Of course, it’s the last season of the Prime Video show, meaning all of the loose ends need to be tied up before the credits roll on the final episode. The battle between Homelander and Billy Butcher is first up on the docket, as the show has been building toward their final showdown since its first couple of episodes. There’s also the matter of where all the members of the titular team will end up, as the end of Season 4 sees them getting captured by Supes, who are taking their orders directly from Homelander.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Vought’s minions aren’t the only people in Homelander’s corner, though, as Season 4’s finale features him discovering that his “father,” Soldier Boy, is still alive after seemingly blowing up in Season 3. It’s unclear what the villain’s plans are for his dear old dad, but they aren’t going to be good. At least there’s one aspect of Soldier Boy’s story in the final season that doesn’t seem so bad.

Eric Kripke, the creator of The Boys, is also responsible for another notable TV show, Supernatural. He thought Dean Winchester actor Jensen Ackles would be a good fit for his superhero satire show, and he didn’t stop there. Misha Collins and Jared Padalecki will be making their The Boys debuts in Season 5 and share scenes with Ackles.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ackles talked about how the Supernatural reunion came together, giving all the credit to Kripke. He also discussed a “concern” that the production had about what was going to happen when all three actors got in front of the cameras.

“It was funny because there was a little concern that we’re going to get Jared, Misha, and Jensen together and it’s going to be a little wacky,” Ackles said. “Because 15 years together, we got a little off. There’s a lot of history, but it was also a house that we built, and we were able to destroy it the way we wanted to.”

Ackles also poked fun at Padalecki, saying that he had to remind his former TV brother about proper etiquette on set.

“You gotta behave. Jared, you’ve gotta flush the toilet. You’ve gotta flush the toilet here,” he joked. “No, but it was a really good time. I can’t wait to be able to say more.”

Like most superhero projects, The Boys likes to keep things close to the vest, so there’s no way to know how many scenes the Supernatural actors will share until the show comes out. Fortunately, The Boys doesn’t have to be the end of the fun because Soldier Boy is getting a spinoff.

Vought Rising Could Feature More Supernatural Cameos

Once The Boys is done, Kripke and Co. are going to turn back the clock with Vought Rising, a series that will focus on Soldier Boy and Stormfront’s adventures in the 1950s. It’s also going to explore the origins of Vought, which opens the door to many possibilities. There are still a few major Supernatural actors that have yet to appear in Kripke’s new universe that could fill roles in Vought Rising, especially if the show has as many wacky characters as The Boys.

Vought Rising‘s release date is a mystery at the moment, but it’s set to begin production in the near future. That means there’s still plenty of time for Kripke to call up some old friends for one last ride.

Are you excited for the Supernatural reunion in The Boys Season 5? What else do you hope to see in the show’s final season? Let us know in the comments below!