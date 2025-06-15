The Boys Star Confirms These Two Moments Defined Homelander (And He’s Right)

The Boys‘ final season is going to be a doozy. Season 4 focuses on the titular team’s attempts to assassinate Victoria Neuman, the infamous Head-Popper, who seeks to take control of the Oval Office by taking out President Robert Singer. Billy Butcher can’t focus, though, because his ex-wife’s son, whom he promised to protect, is living in Vought Headquarters with his father, Homelander. Attempts to retrieve Ryan go awry, and by the end of the season, he’s on the run after accidentally killing Grace Mallory. However, just because Ryan’s away from Homelander doesn’t mean the world is safe from the leader of The Seven. In fact, he’s more dangerous than ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Neuman dies and Singer is forced out of office, Speaker of the House Steven Calhoun is sworn in as president and pledges his allegiance to Homelander, who declares martial law and sends Supes out to round up his enemies. It’s taken Homelander years, but he finally has the power he’s always wanted, and he has a few notable moments to thank for that.

While speaking at an FYC panel for The Boys (via Variety), Homelander actor Antony Starr discussed one of his favorite scenes on the show, which happens at a point in Season 3 when the Supe isn’t feeling very confident. “A moment that stands out for me, in Season 3 was doing the scene in the mirror,” he said. “I remember reading it and then saying to Eric Kripke, ‘I think there’s somewhere we can go.’ Every season, I get an episode or a scene that will connect in a different way, and it sparks something like, ‘Oh, my God, we can go there.’ I hit up Eric, and he’s always been true to his word. It’s the best collaboration that I’ve had thus far in my career. He’s astounding in that respect. We’ve got a great creative rapport. So in Season 3, that moment for me was the reflecting in the mirror scene. I saw another lane to go down and I pitched it to Eric and then we sort of cobbled it together, and then it ended up really twisted and dark.”

Starr didn’t stop there, however, as he also touched on an especially dark moment in Season 4 when Homelander returns to a traumatic location from his past. “On the same note, it was one of those ‘Oof, there it is’ moments — Episode 4 going back to the lab where Homelander was raised,” he continued. “That was another one of those moments where what was on the page was great, but sometimes you see an angle or a way through or something that you can lock into. Again, pitched it to Eric, and we knocked it together, and it was amazing. If I don’t know what’s going to happen, then the audience isn’t going to know what’s going to happen. You’re right on the edge of things going wrong, which is a really creatively great place to be. That’s where we were at in both those scenes.”

Both of the sequences Starr mentioned deal with Homelander’s issues with loneliness. Throughout The Boys, he looks to surround himself with individuals who will tell him like it is, not people who say what they think he wants to hear. Unfortunately, those closest to Homelander, such as Ryan and Soldier Boy, rarely stick around, and each time someone leaves, it pushes him closer and closer to the edge.

Homelander Isn’t Pulling Punches in The Boys Season 5

Without anyone to check him, Homelander is going to go even further off the rails, if that’s even possible. He may even find a way to recruit his dear old dad, Soldier Boy, to his side after finding his containment unit at the end of Season 4. No matter who Homelander has on his side, though, The Boys are going to have their hands full, as they’ve never gone up against him when he’s had this much to lose.

The Boys is streaming on Prime Video.

Do you think the two scenes Antony Starr mentioned define Homelander? What tricks do you think the Supe will have up his sleeve in The Boys Season 5? Let us know in the comments below!