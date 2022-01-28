Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider’s Historic Streak Ends

Amy Schneider no longer sits on the throne after her impressive Jeopardy! run comes to a close. The former champ was bested by Rhone Talsma. She became the show’s second all-time winner on Monday and now will get to enjoy her earnings. Schneider is famously the highest-earning woman in the history of Jeopardy! Thousands of fans crowded around on Twitter to hear what she had to say as the remarkable streak came to a close. There were kind words from host Ken Jennings. And Amy had some reflection about the road here and what lies ahead. She cautioned her followers to be nice to Rhone, who would be gracious in their meeting. Still, there’s not a ton to cry over for the former champion. She’s walking away with $1.3 million for her troubles after 40 days as the winner on Jeopardy. Check out what Jennings had to say to the fans and how she responded down below.

“Of all the Jeopardy! greats, I’ve never seen anyone that played the game with the kind of unflappable ease that Amy Schneider always seemed to have,” he tweeted. “I’m dazzled by her talent, of course, but also by how she was always so authentically and straightforwardly herself as her streak aired. What a champ!”

In response, Amy thanked the host for his encouragement and sent out a message to all the fans she’s managed to gain. “Going into my first taping, one of the things I told myself was “Just be yourself, and then whatever happens as a result, you’ll be ok with it.” I’m so glad that seems to have come across for everyone!”

“First, congratulations to Rhone! I talked about how this was the most fun group of contestants I played with, and Rhone was a big reason for that. I had multiple fun conversations with him, both before and after our game,” she added on social media. “So, given that someone had to beat me eventually, I’m really glad it was him! I know you’re sad to see me go, but I truly hope nobody takes any of that out on him, he’s a deserving champion, and played a great game.”

A recent interview with Good Morning America saw Schneider explain what she enjoyed most about being on the show. Unsurprisingly, the chance to represent her community ranked very highly on the list for her.

“I think that the best part for me has been being on TV as my true self, expressing myself and representing the entire community of trans people,” Schneider said. “And just kind of showing a different thing than maybe some people have seen, of just being a smart, confident woman and just doing something super normal like being on ‘Jeopardy!’”

