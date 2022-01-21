Jeopardy Hosting Candidate Laura Coates Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Process

CNN analyst Laura Coates revealed what happened when she approached Jeopardy! About the hosting gig. Infamously, Alex Trebek lobbied for her to be his successor on the show in an interview. However, as the process to find a new host evolved, her name never really came up in reporting around the show. Now, in a piece from CNN, she told Tamron Hall that she got a firm no from the brass in charge. Now, there’s no way to find out if this was former executive Producer Mike Richards. But, seeing as how he was the one conducting the search, a lot of fans are taking that way. Of course, the EP stepped away from the show when allegations of sexual harassment emerged. That coupled with fan outrage over the entire guest hosting process was enough for Sony to have to step in and make another decision. Check out what the CNN analyst had to say down below.

“I certainly raised my hand and knocked on doors and found them closed. I asked for the opportunity, I was told ‘no,’ ” Coates explained. “Which is one of those moments, Tamron, when you have to remember to wear your own jersey. You have to remember to continue to be your own champion in other respects.”

On Twitter the CNN analyst said when she first heard about his support, “Incredibly honored & humbled @Jeopardy Alex Trebek 1) knows who I am 2) thinks I’d be a great host of my fave game show ever that I grew up watching w/ my family & still watch w/ my own kids (who saw him say this & now think I’m a genius) #Dying”

When the decision to let Richards step away was made, Sony sent out a memo to the staff on the show. Here’s what the memo said.

“I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer be serving as EP of Wheel and Jeopardy! effective immediately,” executive vice president of business and strategy Suzanne Pete told production teams for both Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. “We had hoped that when Mike stepped down from the host position at Jeopardy! it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties we have all experienced these last few weeks. That clearly has not happened.”

