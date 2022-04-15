Jerry Seinfeld Shares Tribute to On-Screen Mom Liz Sheridan

Earlier today, the sad news broke that actor Liz Sheridan had passed away at age 93. Sheridan was best known for playing the nosey neighbor, Raquel Ochmonek, on ALF as well as Jerry Seinfeld’s mom, Helen Seinfeld, on Seinfeld. Throughout her career, Sheridan appeared in many other iconic television shows including Archie Bunker’s Place, St. Elsewhere, Newhart, Moonlighting, The A-Team, One Day at a Time, Who’s the Boss, Hill St. Blues, Cagney & Lacey, Family Ties, and Murder, She Wrote. Many people have taken to social media today to pay tribute to Sheridan, including her on-screen son.

“Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her,” Seinfeld wrote. You can check out his sweet post below:

Sheridan got her big break in 1986 when ALF premiered. The actor played Mrs. Ochmonek, the grumpy neighbor, in 34 episodes. Sheridan’s character was often at odds with ALF and the Tanner family, and was a fan-favorite nuisance. ALF came to an end in 1990, the same year Sheridan first appeared on Seinfeld.

Sheridan’s debut as Helen Seinfeld came in the show’s second episode, “The Stakeout.” She went on to play the role of Jerry’s mother in 21 episodes, making her the only actor to appear in all nine seasons of the show aside from the core four. After Seinfeld came to an end in 1998, Sheridan appeared in more television shows including Noah Knows Best, Numb3rs, and American Dad!

The passing of Sheridan comes less than two weeks after the death of Estelle Harris, who played Mrs. Costanza on Seinfeld. The comedy star was also 93 when she passed. Harris’ first appearance on Seinfeld came during “The Contest,” one of the show’s most infamous episodes. One fan commented on Seinfeld’s post today with a sweet meme that pays tribute to all of the Seinfeld parents who have passed away, including Jerry Stiller and Barney Martin. You can view that below:

In addition to her acting career, Sheridan was also known for having a romance with James Dean in 1952, three years before his infamous death. She wrote a book about their time together titled Dizzy & Jimmy: My Life with James Dean: A Love Story. In 1960, she met jazz musician Dale Wales in Puerto Rico. They were married from 1985 until his death in 2003.

Sheridan is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.