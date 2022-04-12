Jessica Alba to Star in New Netflix Thriller Series

Sin City and Fantastic Four star Jessica Alba is set to star in Confessions on the 7:45, a new thriller in development at Netflix. The series is based on the book of the same name from author Lisa Unger. Per the synopsis at Variety, who broke the news, the story centers on “a working mom (Alba) who meets a stranger on a train as she is commuting home who upends her life. As her life unravels and betrayals are revealed, she questions whether we can ever truly know the people closest to us.” Alba will also serve as an executive producer on the series.

Alba’s most recent role was in LA’s Finest, a Spectrum Original series set in the world of the Bad Boys movies in which she appeared alongside Gabrielle Union. In 2001, she earned a Golden Globe nomination for her star-making turn in Dark Angel.

Charise Castro Smith, who co-wrote and co-directed Encanto, is set write the series, and will act as showrunner and executive producer. Her previous TV work includes The Haunting of Hill House and The Exorcist.

Michael Rotenberg and Oly Obst of 3 Arts will also executive produce.

Lisa Unger began her career as a writer in 2006 and has published nearly 20 books in the years since, including the Ridley Jones and House of Crows series.

No word yet on a planned production timetable or release date for Netflix’s adaptation of Confessions on the 7:45.

You can read the official synopsis for the novel below.

Be careful to whom you tell your darkest secrets…



Selena Murphy is commuting home from her job in the city when the train stalls out on the tracks. She strikes up a conversation with a beautiful stranger in the next seat, and their connection is fast and easy. The woman introduces herself as Martha and confesses that she’s been stuck in an affair with her boss. Selena, in turn, confesses that she suspects her husband is sleeping with the nanny. When the train arrives at Selena’s station, the two women part ways, presumably never to meet again.



But days later, Selena’s nanny disappears.



Soon Selena finds her once-perfect life upended. As she is pulled into the mystery of the missing nanny, and as the fractures in her marriage grow deeper, Selena begins to wonder, who was Martha really? But she is hardly prepared for what she’ll discover.

