Jessica Jones’ Daredevil Return Creates Major MCU Plot Hole (& Charlie Cox Knows It)

Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox opened up about the road back to Matt Murdock and some of the issues he and co-star Vincent D’Onofrio had before production. Speaking with Deadline’s Crew Call podcast, Cox explained how there were “ingredients” in the original Netflix show that were being left out in the return on Disney+ earlier this year. A few aspects singled out by the outlet are Foggy Nelson being killed off-screen and the absence of Karen Page. Cox praises Daredevil: Born Again executive producer and showrunner Dario Scardapene, taking over after the success with The Punisher, to bring the series together. Cox admitted to not watching the series until it was released, adding that once he did, he was “in awe of what Dario achieved.”

That said, Cox pointed out a pretty glaring thing in the wings with the return of Jessica Jones in season two. Krysten Ritter is confirmed to be returning to the series, with some rumors that Mike Colter and Finn Jones will be back as Luke Cage and Danny Rand after they were spotted in New York. But with Ritter, Cox is keenly aware there is a big plot hole awaiting the return.

“When did Jessica Jones find out that I’m not dead? At the end of Defenders, everyone assumes I’m dead,” Cox told the outlet.

The last time the characters had seen each other, Murdock was trapped in a building explosion with Elektra Natchios and members of the Hand after her return to the land of the living post-Daredevil‘s second season. Murdock survives, as seen at the very end of the miniseries and leading directly into the third season of Daredevil.

So there could be some baggage and an explanation required for Cox’s Daredevil when Ritter returns as Jones and wonders why he’s still breathing the good air. It will also be interesting to see if she is aware of his exploits with Spider-Man or She-Hulk, if only because the reaction would be fun to witness.

“There’s a mutual respect for one another. She finds him overly serious and too much of a choir boy, and he finds her to be crass and making light of too many serious situations,” Cox added. “[She’s] more antihero than hero.”

Given that kind of attitude, the reaction to any of the above, especially the cliffhanger, should be wonderfully biting. There is no more serious situation than someone apparently dying, then returning from the dead, and putting on a weird yellow costume.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently streaming on Disney+, while season two is currently in production and penciled in for a March 2026 release. That gives you plenty of time to catch up with the Netflix offerings and Born Again, jumping into a new situation. Refresh those memories and explain why most of these series were a success at the time.

Will Jessica Jones have a negative reaction to finding out Matt Murdock is still alive? Will she even care at all? Let us know which way you think it’ll go in the comments.