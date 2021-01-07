New Denmark Children's Show John Dillermand Features Hero With Large Private Parts

What is there to say that the headline above does not - so let's just reiterate for those still doing a double-take: a new children's show in Denmark called John Dillermand comes with a... unique premise: it's about a hero who has a massive member. The claymation series revolves around how John Dillermand uses his freakishly large private parts to help the community and save the day, doing things like fishing lost appliances out of the lake; using it as a helicopter rotor to fly and/or pogo stick to bounce to big heights; of course, there are hazards like avoiding neighbors' hedge trimmers, or getting carried away by a bunch of balloons. You know, the usual.

It doesn't get any better when you hear the lyrics to the John Dillermand theme song:

"John Pee-Pee, John Pee-Pee / He has the world's longest pee-pee / There's almost nothing he can't do with it / He can swing it around, he can get a little embarrassed / He can save the whole world if he's just allowed / John Pee-Pee, John Pee-Pee, John Pee-Pee / John Pee-Pee, John Pee-Pee, John Peeeee-Peeeee"

As you may expect, John Dillermand is setting off a cultural bomb. Some say it's sly humor that threads the needle on the adult/child line (i.e., only adults get the sexual connotation of character, kids only see comic absurdity). Others say that the whole thing is outrageously inappropriate, and should be pulled from the airwaves.

Beyond the initial shock and awe of the concept, John Dillermand seems to actually offer a pretty standard kids show concept, with absurdist versions of real-life lessons. Here are some episode samples (you can watch HERE):

2. John Dellermand - Imagine if you had the world's longest craze! John has it. It often gets him in trouble and it can get really embarrassing, but when he stands by the fact that he is different, he can save children, babies and cars and even hoist the flag - with the diller. In fact, he can save the whole world if only he were allowed to.

5. John goes hunting - John gets a gun from Oldemor, and is asked to go out and shoot their dinner - preferably a pheasant. The world's longest diller and a rifle are doomed to go wrong, and funny enough, John also comes home with a pizza and a shot of diller.

6. John Dillermand: John arranges the garden - John promises Oldemor that he will fix the garden, but the diller gets him in trouble. It has the apple tree felled down their poor neighbor. Luckily, John saves both apples and the neighbor, but it turns out very well that Oldemor does not know how.

The John Dillerman webisodes are online to watch. They're 5 minutes each.