Johnny Depp Fans Outraged Over Animaniacs Joke

Johnny Depp fans are outraged after an episode of the Animaniacs revival on Hulu contains what they perceive as commentary on the actor's public and controversial divorce from Aquaman star Amber Heard. Fans of the actor, who recently revealed that he had been asked by Warner Bros. to step down from the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise, were even calling for a full boycott of not just the Animaniacs reboot, but Warner Bros. overall for what they saw as taking sides in the matter.

At issue is a musical number in one of the episodes that sees Yakko, Wakko, and Dot singing and dancing all about the entertainment industry's obsession with reboots, sequels, prequels, and, well, anything that isn't an original product. At one point, Yakko sings about how "you've done sequels, try for prequels" while standing in front of a movie poster for a faux Johnny Depp films "Johnny 2: Telling Lies" with the actor holding a pair of scissors and another, "Johnny: The Beginning" with the latter featuring a child holding a bag of what appears to be candy.

Depp fans interpreted the moment as being a dig to Depp, with the cartoon -- as a stand-in for Warner Bros. itself -- calling Depp a liar about his abuse claims against ex-wife Amber Heard. The scissor part in particular fans believe is a reference to Heard's claims that Depp severed his own finger while Depp counters that it was Heard who caused the injury as part of a larger allegation that she, not he, was the abuser. A court in the U.K. recently ruled that 12 of the 14 counts of domestic violence that The Sun published in a 2018 online article that portrayed Depp as an abuser were "substantially true", a ruling that can be seen as siding with Heard. A separate lawsuit against Heard in the U.S. is still underway.

For fans, the distressing moment in the Animaniacs was enough to send them to social media to call for a boycott, while it also prompted some to suggest the real source of the joke is not Depp's relationship with Heard -- some even pointed out that production on Animaniacs started well before issues between Heard and Depp became public -- but a viral YouTube video, Johnny Johnny Yes Papa. In that video, a little boy is seen sitting and eating sugary snacks out of a bag (much as is seen on the faux poster) and when asked, denies this to his father. The father even specifically asks "Telling lies?" to which the child says "No, papa".

Even with the possible explanation, Depp fans are quite upset.

