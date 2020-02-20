Jordan Peele Reveals the Premiere Date for Hunters With New Trailer

Amazon and Jordan Peele‘s Monkeypaw Productions have released the first trailer for Hunters, a new original series on Amazon Prime Video that centers on “a diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.” The series, which stars Al Pacino and Logan Lerman, will debut on the streaming service on February 12.

The trailer provides the perspectives of both the Hunters and of law enforcement, who want to track down the Nazis in the “right” way and prevent any more bloodshed. While the law enforcement side of things claims that killing evil people makes you into the evil you aim to fight, Pacino’s character offers that the best revenge is not a life well-lived, but “the best revenge — is revenge.”

You can see the trailer below.

The series cast also includes Gotham‘s Carol Kane, How I Met Your Mother‘s Josh Radnor, and veteran character actor Saul Rubinek.

“It was such a strange and jarring thing to hear as a kid,” series creator David Weil told Entertainment Weekly, describing how he first learned of the Holocaust that his grandmother survived. “I saw those stories as comic book stories, stories of grand good versus grand evil, and that became the lens through which I saw the Holocaust.”

Lerman, for his part, was so wowed by the series that he committed to being a series lead — something he has not done since he was 13 years old and appeared on Jack & Bobby, the short-lived WB series from Identity Crisis writer Brad Meltzer and The Flash and Arrow producer Greg Berlanti, both of whom would go on to run several successful shows.

The show was ordered straight to series, presumably on the strength of Peele’s many recent successes, which include directing and/or producting Get Out, Us, and BlackKklansman. On the TV side, he has been working on CBS All Access’s The Twilight Zone. In the near future, fans will likely get their first look at his revival of the Candyman series of horror movies.

Hunters is produced by Amazon Studios, Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, and executive produced by Weil, who serves as co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) directs the pilot episode and executive produces alongside Peele, Win Rosenfeld of Monkeypaw, Nelson McCormick, and David Ellender of Sonar.