Jughead’s Mom and Sister Are Coming to ‘Riverdale’

During Riverdale‘s panel today at New York Comic Con, news came down that Jughead Jones will finally get a little screentime with his mother and sister.

Gina Gershon (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Batman) and Trinity Likins (Hallmark’s Christmas in the Air) have been cast in the recurring roles as Gladys Jones and Jellybean “JB” Jones, respectively, on the show’s upcoming third season.

The Jones ladies will debut on Riverdale during the Wednesday, December 12, 2018 — just in time for a family Christmas which, since it’s Riverdale, will almost certainly be some kind of horror show.

Gina Gershon plays Jughead’s mother, Gladys Jones, a “businesswoman” who runs the salvage yard (chop shop) that doubles as a Serpent compound, and the Serpents all snap to attention when she gives them an order. A Serpent with a GED, she acts as Fagin to a crew of teenaged car parts thieves.

Trinity Likins is set for the role of Jughead’s sister, Jellybean “JB” Jones. She is wise beyond her years, and her favorite bands are Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath. Jellybean lives with her biker mom in Toledo where they run scams to make ends meet. And like mother like daughter: Jellybean — who goes by JB now — is quite the little con artist herself.

Fans have been wondering almost since the premiere when Jellybean would show up. Jughead has expressed frustration with not seeing his sister and mother several times throughout the series, and even tried to move to Ohio with them at one point when things seemed hopeless back home in Riverdale.

It seems likely that Jughead will be less than thrilled with getting his baby sister back only to realize that she has turned into a con artist in his absence, but given how deeply into the Serpents culture he currently is, one never knows.

The season will begin with Archie Andrews facing murder charges, a story that promises to shape the start of the season. As far as the Serpents, they have Penny Peabody and the ascendant Ghoulies to worry about.

Riverdale stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Luke Perry, Mädchen Amick, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Casey Cott, Mark Consuelos, and Skeet Ulrich.

Based on the Archie Comics characters, Riverdale is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater are executive producers. Season three of Riverdale premieres Wednesday, October 10, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.