June Brown, EastEnders And Doctor Who Actress, Dies At 95

English actress and icon June Brown has died at the age of 95. Brown was best known for playing the character Dot Cotton on the BBC soap opera series EastEnders, as well as Lady Eleanor of Wessex in Doctor Who. Brown played had been part of EastEnders since 1985, appearing in more than 2,300 episodes of the series, as recently as 2020. Her character was still alive and active on the show, and fans (in addition to being emotionally impacted by the loss) are now bracing/rallying for Brown’s Dot Cotton to get the on-screen eulogy she deserves, in addition to all the condolences being shared by her family, friends, fans, and colleagues all around the world.

A series of tweets from the BBC EastEnders account have been put out in memorial of June Brown:

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE sadly passed away last night. There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten… June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2884 episodes, June’s remarkable performances created some of EastEnders finest moments… We send all our love and deepest sympathies to June’s family and friends. A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today – we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June’s memory. Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten.” –EastEnders spokesperson

June Brown as Dot Cotton in “EastEnders”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries added that June Brown was a “true national treasure. There was nobody quite like June Brown. She captured the zeitgeist of British culture like no other in her many years on our screens. Today we’ve lost a true national treasure but my goodness what a life she has led. Rest in peace.”

The BBC’s director-general Tim Davie also released a statement: “June Brown was a brilliantly talented actor who was loved by millions. Her performances as the incomparable Dot Cotton delivered some of the most memorable moments in soap history. Our thoughts are with her family and many friends.”

June Brown was born as one of five children (one of three that survived) in Needham Market, Suffolk, England, in 1927. After excelling at school and receiving a scholarship, her life (like everyone in England) was derailed by WWII. Brown served in the Wrens (Women’s Royal Naval Service) during the war and was trained in acting at the Old Vic Drama School. Theater roles led to television and film roles, including her Dot Cotton role on EastEnders. Dot Cotton would earn Brown a decade of TV award nominations with several big wins, including a Lifetime Achievement Award at the The British Soap Awards.

Actor Stephen Fry eulogized Brown for different a achievement in her life: ally to the LGBTQ+ community:

“June Brown, amongst all her other wonderful human qualities and achievements, will be remembered as a tireless and fearless LGBT ally – especially during the darkest days of HIV/AIDS and Section 28… it was a privilege to know her.”

RIP June Brown