Netflix Renews Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous for Season 2, Debuts First Teaser Trailer

The universe of Jurassic Park is about to get even bigger. Last month, Netflix debuted the first season of the animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which took place around the same time as the first Jurassic World movie. The first season concluded with the shocking revelation that the main characters of the series, all of which are teenagers, were left on the island after the dinosaurs escaped and the evacuation was ordered (as seen at the end of Jurassic World). Fortunately, we don't have to wait too long to figure out how the young heroes survive, as Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is coming back for Season 2.

Netflix announced the second season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous with a short teaser video on Friday morning, showing the characters fighting to stay alive on an island overrun with dinosaurs. You can take a look at the teaser in the video at the top of the page.

There isn't an official release date for the second season of Camp Cretaceous just yet, but the teaser does confirm that it will be arriving in 2021.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous stars Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius, Jenna Ortega as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez as Sammy, Sean Giambrone as Ben, Kausar Mohammed as Yaz, Jameela Jamil as Roxie, and Glen Powell as Dave. The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, Aaron Hammersley, and Lane Lueras.

Check out the official synopsis for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous here:

"Set against the timeline of the blockbuster film Jurassic World, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. Unable to reach the outside world, our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself."

Season 1 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is now streaming on Netflix.