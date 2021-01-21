Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Sets the Dinosaurs Free in Season 2 Clip (Exclusive)

✖

Jurassic Park might have been part of our popular culture for decades, but the franchise is still finding new and creative ways to reinvent itself. One of the most buzzed-about additions to that world has been Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, a new animated series that debuted its first season on Netflix last fall. After a pretty groundbreaking cliffhanger, Season 2 of Camp Cretaceous is set to premiere later this month - and we have an exclusive look at what that will entail. DreamWorks Animation Television has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive look at the new season, which you can check out below.

In the scene, Darius (Paul-Mikel Williams), Brooklyn (Jenna Ortega), and Sammy (Raini Rodriguez) search for supplies at a vet station, they encounter a group of dangerous Baryonyxes. As they flee, Darius must face a tough dinosaur dilemma: should he release the still-caged predators into the wild?

Camp Cretaceous will pick up right where Season 2 left off, with its group of young campers being stuck on the island of Isla Nublar, after the adults had evacuated during the events of Jurassic World. As the series' cast and crew told reporters during a roundtable press event last fall, those circumstances will put the characters to the test in some dynamic ways.

"At the end of the season is, they're alone on this Island and they only have each other," executive producer Scott Kreamer explained. "So I would imagine if we were to do more, it would definitely be set in a survival story, or a 'Get off the Island' story, or, 'We just got to make it' story."

"There's often a suggestion when we talk about survival after a disaster on these movies, that a bunch of mercenaries might be left behind on the island," executive producer and Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow echoed. "And it felt like... well the mercenaries will be fine. It needs to be a bunch of pre-teens."

Season 1 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous also starred Ryan Potter as Kenji, Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina, Jameela Jamil as Roxie, Glen Powell as Dave, and Sean Giambrone as Ben.

What do you think of the newest look at Season 2 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Season 2 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will debut on Netflix on Friday, January 22nd.