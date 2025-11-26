Netflix’s One Piece Reveals New Villains Casting For Season 3

Netflix has already announced that it will be returning to the Grand Line for the third season of One Piece’s live-action adaptation. In announcing the Straw Hats’ big comeback before season two premieres, the streaming service is already planting the seeds for the characters that will be arriving during the long-awaited Alabasta Arc. The villainous Crocodile will be making his debut next season, but his major horde of underlings is set to arrive properly in season three. Luckily, long before the third season hits the airwaves, Netflix has released casting news for some of the strongest members of Baroqueworks.

Mr.1 and Miss Doublefinger are two of the most powerful villains that the Straw Hats face during the Alabasta Arc, with Roronoa Zoro and Nami facing these villains respectively during the final battle. As revealed by the streaming service, Mr. 1 will be brought to life by actor Awdo Awdo, and Doublefinger will be brought to life by Daisy Head. Awdo Awdo is fairly new to the entertainment world, with Mr. 1 being one of his first major roles. Daisy Head, however, might be best known for her roles in the likes of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, The Sandman, Wrong Turn, and Underworld: Blood Wars. Both actors have yet to be shown as their characters, but we have to imagine that, much like every other character so far, they’ll be portrayed closely to the source material.

One Piece’s Third Season Casting

While One Piece’s main cast is set to return for season three, the Alabasta Arc will introduce some big new players into the live-action Grand Line. Cole Escola will be joining the cast as the villainous Bon Clay, Sendhil Ramamurthy will arrive as Nefartari Cobra, and perhaps biggest of all, Xolo Mariduena will portray Luffy’s fiery brother, Portgas D. Ace. While the cast is taking shape, there are still plenty of villains that have yet to be cast, as you can see from the roster above.

As of the writing of this article, Netflix hasn’t confirmed whether a fourth season is on the way, though there certainly is plenty of material from the manga and anime to keep the Straw Hats busy far into the future. Following the story taking place on the desert island of Alabasta, the Straw Hat pirates take to the skies throughout the Skypeia Arc. Since the One Piece series has over eleven hundred episodes to date, anime fans are left to wonder how long the live-action adaptation will go and what storylines it might hit before it bids Netflix a fond farewell.

The manga and anime adaptation is in the throes of the final saga, as creator Eiichiro Oda works to end Luffy’s quest to become the King of the Pirates. Oda has yet to reveal when the Grand Line will end, but some big battles are sure to explode before it does.

What do you think of this new One Piece casting? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!