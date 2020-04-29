The Big Bang Theory's Kaley Cuoco Cast In Man From Toronto With Kevin Hart

✖

If you've been wondering how Kaley Cuoco's career would fare following the end of The Big Bang Theory, the answer is: just fine. Cuoco has a breakout hit with her DC's Harley Quinn adult animated series, and now she's landed her first big feature film role. Kaley Cuoco has signed on to star opposite Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart in Sony's upcoming film Man From Toronto. The action-comedy will be directed by Patrick Hughes, who made the 2017 Ryan Reynolds / Samuel L. Jackson action-comedy into a modest hit. With the combined star power of Kevin Hart, Kaley Cuoco and Woody Harrelson, Man From Toronto is off to a good start!

According to Variety, the film "revolves around a case of mistaken identity after the world’s deadliest assassin, known as the “man from Toronto,” and a stranger, played by Hart, run into each other at an Airbnb. Chaos soon ensures as the assassin’s world comes crashing down on Hart." Jason Statham was originally supposed to play the hitman role, until Harrelson was brought in.

It's reported that Sony wants Man From Toronto to hit theaters on September 17, 2021. That would indicate that Sony is planning for a fall or winter 2020 production start. Funny enough, that's some of the first real movement we've seen with studios getting their production timetables back in order, to get things moving forward in the industry, after the delays and stalls caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic. There are quite a few big films whose productions have been sidelined by the COVID-19 outbreak, including The Batman for DC, and Spider-Man 3 for Sony/Marvel. Fans all over the world are now hoping to see those productions to get back on track, as soon as (safely) possible.

Kaley Cuoco's role in The Big Bang Theory catapulted her into the uper echelons of Hollywood, but she hasn't let the glow of that fame fade since the show ended. Cuoco has stepped into producing new projects, landing a deal with Warner Bros. Television that will open doors to the HBO Max streaming service. First, she produced and stars in DC's Harley Quinn adult animated series, which is one of the most successful series in the DC franchise (now in season 2 on DC Universe). Cuoco is also executive producing The Flight Attendant, a thriller about a flight attendant who becomes embroiled in an international murder mystery. With Man From Toronto, she's also taking on big starring roles in films. Not too shabby.

