Kelly Clarkson Reveals Hocus Pocus Halloween Costume, Performs “I Put A Spell On You”

Today is October 31st, which means people are sharing their latest Halloween costumes and getting into the spooky spirit! Kelly Clarkson was one of the many celebrities to don a costume today and share her fierce look on social media. The singer dressed up as a classic: Bette Midler‘s Winifred Sanderson from Hocus Pocus, and she even sang “I Put a Spell On You” during The Kelly Clarkson Show, her new weekday talk show.

“‘Thank you for that MAHHHVELOUS introduction!’” 🎶 @bettemidler #Halloween #Kellyoke #KellyHalloween,” @KellyClarksonTV tweeted.

Many people commented on the post, clearly loving Clarkson’s performance:

“GO HEAD MISS CLARKSON!!! YOU BETTA SAAAAAANG!!!!,” @My_December21 wrote.

“This is great,” @JovinTardif added.

“Omg😮 That was AhhhMazing!! Love the rendition of the song, you are Flawless cannot WAIT to watch the show today,” @JenTrudel73 replied.

To catch the episode, which is set to feature The Office‘s Kate Flannery and singer/songwriter Lindsey Stirling, you can check out the local listings here.

Tomorrow we’re conjuring up a little #Halloween HOCUS POCUS 🔮😉 Get ready to run AMUCK with @KateFlannery and @LindseyStirling for our #KellyClarksonShow Halloween special!! pic.twitter.com/b0eEwJ7RNS — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) October 31, 2019

While Midler has yet to reply to Clarkson’s performance, the actor has shared some fun Hocus Pocus performances and costumes this week.

“Turns out I am 100% that witch!” @Jetblack ‘put a spell’ on NYC with this mahvelous ode to Hocus Pocus. pic.twitter.com/CVbGlW4RQZ — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) October 28, 2019

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays on NBC.