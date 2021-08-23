✖

The drama around Jeopardy! came to a head last week when executive producer turned permanent host Mike Richards stepped down from the position. Richards' past behavior on other shows he'd worked on and comments made on a podcast became public the day before he was set to stand behind the iconic lectern that once belonged to Alex Trebek. Though the series reportedly shot five new episodes with Richards as host, which will air eventually, his stepping down from the position has reinvigorated the need for a new permanent host. This was confirmed by the production previously but now we might have an idea of who will take the job.

In a move that will have some Jeopardy! fans wondering "Why didn't they do that from the beginning?" former THR editor Matthew Belloni wrote in his newsletter What I'm Hearing... that Jeopardy! GOAT Ken Jennings is seemingly the frontrunner. Jennings previously guest hosted for a few weeks in the most recent season of the show and was prevoiously announced to be working on the series in a consulting capacity. Belloni reports that the job is "now Jennings’ ... to lose." He writes: "He’s been a good soldier for the show this week, giving interviews lamenting the 'backstage drama' but not overtly criticizing anyone. Plus, he already consults for the show, and producers were planning to incorporate more of him into the game."

Those still hoping to see LeVar Burton in the role may have to continue holding out hope as Belloni's report seems to indicate he's not in the running.

It was confirmed this morning that the first guest host in the series after Richards' five show tender will be The Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik. When Richards was announced as the permanent host it came with the addendum that Bialik would be the game show's secondary host, taking on the job for special tournaments and prime time games while Richards hosted the regular series. It's unclear if Bialik will continue to fullfill that job when another permanent host is made, or if she'll take on that role too.

Following the five episodes of the new season that will feature Richards as the host, Bialik will step in after those for a run of 15 total games, all of which will be taped this week. It's unclear when the next guest host will be announced or if Sony Pictures Television will hire Jennings full time rather than have another slew of guests.

Check back here for more details on the Jeopardy! hosting situation as we learn about them.

