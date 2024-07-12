Kids Choice Awards Adds Margot Robbie & Timothée Chalamet

Kids Choice Awards 2024 will have Margot Robbie and Timothée Chalamet in the building. Live from Bikini Bottom, Nickelodeon’s long-running kids awards show will see the stars of Barbie and Dune grace the event. This year’s event will see over 50 first-time nominees looking for an orange blimp. Variety reported that Robbie and Chalamet were going to make an appearance. At 8pm tomorrow, all these stars will converge on the Pauley Pavilion for a slime-filled show. SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star are on the mic to host the Kids Choice Awards 2024. (That means voice actors Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke get their day in sun after a stellar call of this year’s Super Bowl game.) What a scene it will be.

But, Barbie and Paul Atreides won’t be having all the fun. Super Mario Bros. Movie star Jack Black will be in attendance as well. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse voice actor, Shameik Moore. They are a part of a long list of celebrities, including Anna Kendrick, Reneé Rapp, Jelly Roll and Good Burger 2s Kenan Thompson anKeCal Mitchell. WNBA phenom Caitlin Clark will be up for an award as well Travis Kelce, Ryan Gosling, Post Malone, Patrick Mahomes, Olivia, Rodrigo, Ryan, Reynolds, Paul Rudd, Zoe Saldana, Justin, Timberlake, Zendaya, and of course, one Taylor Swift. Things are shaping up to be absolutely massive at the Kids Choice Awards.

SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star Set To Host

Taylor Swift gonna be in the house.

As we mentioned up above SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star are behind the microphone for a toast for hosting duties this time around. Before kids choice awards 2024 gets rolling, ComicBook had a chance to catch up with Tom Kenny and Bill Fagerbakke to talk about the upcoming event. In our conversation, both voice actors credited the longevity of SpongeBob for such an opportunity even happening. Even as Times in taste change among younger audiences, one thing has remained, the same, they still love the little yellow sponge and all of his friends. You can tell by listening to Kenny and his co-star, they do too.

“The secret to the endurance of the characters is who they are as characters and how they interact with one another as characters,’ the duo told ComicBook. “Individually, Spongebob and Patrick are cool but when you put them together, then you get a comedy team happening in the classic sense like Laurel and Hardy. That’s what we aspired to emulate anyway.”

