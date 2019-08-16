Kiefer Sutherland Postpones Music Tour After Serious Injury

Kiefer Sutherland, the actor best known for his years playing Jack Bauer on 24 as well as starring in classic films such as Stand By Me, The Lost Boys, and Young Guns was injured on during his tour this week. According to an Instagram post, the actor/musician is unable to perform after slipping and falling on his tour bus, which caused an injured rib. Sutherland has released two albums in recent years, his latest being Reckless & Me, which came out in April of this year.

“Sadly I slipped on the steps of the bus whilst traveling to Denmark and seriously injured a rib, making it difficult to breathe and impossible to sing. Regretfully, I will not be able to perform the last 3 shows of our tour, but have every intention of making up these shows in September / October when we return. I am so sorry for any inconvenience that I have caused to the fans who have bought tickets. I will do everything I can to make it up to you,” Sutherland wrote.

Many fans commented on the post to wish Sutherland well:

“Be well, you are a class act!,” @gailbrander wrote.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery! And hope to see you in October!,” @nikki_upson added.

Of course, many took the opportunity to make 24 jokes:

“Jack Bauer needs no ribs: he’s bulletproof,” @serginho316 quipped.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, Sutherland’s current tour began back in January in Colorado and eventually brought him in Europe. The site reports that his new album is a mixture of folk, rock, blues, and country. You can learn more about his live shows here.

In addition to his music career, the third season of Sutherland’s show, Designated Survivor, was released on Netflix back in June. In the series, Sutherland plays a low-level Cabinet member who becomes president after an attack.

Get well soon, Kiefer!