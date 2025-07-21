New King of the Hill Revival Preview Teases Hank’s New Neighbor

King of the Hill is coming back to Hulu with new episodes later this Summer, and a new preview ahead of the new episodes has shared more of Hank Hill’s mysterious new neighbor. When King of the Hill started to reveal its promotional materials in full, fans were surprised by one of the big changes coming to the new show that revealed Hank and Peggy had been spending the last few years working in Saudi Arabia. The second big reveal came during its new opening theme that had a brand new character taking Hank’s spot with the others in the alleyway.

King of the Hill teased that there was a brand new character hanging out with Dale, Bill and Boomhauer in the time since Hank and Peggy moved away from Arlen, Texas, and a new clip from the coming episodes teased a new look at this new addition to the neighborhood. With this preview we’re also getting a better understanding of his role, and confirms that he’s not just Hank’s replacement. It seems like he’ll be a member of the usual friend group moving forward.

Backyard grilling just hasn't been the same… TWO WEEKS until #KingOfTheHill returns with an all new season! pic.twitter.com/CIs1VEWJPu — kingofthehill (@kingofthehill) July 21, 2025

King of the Hill Reveals Hank’s New Neighbor

In the newest preview clip for King of the Hill Season 14, Hank is grilling with a new barbecue but throws out all of the expensive new equipment that came along with it in favor of his classic way to grill. While the joke is certainly that Hank hasn’t changed after all these years despite living in Saudi Arabia, this also confirms that Hank’s friend group is changing. Notably Bill isn’t seen in the clip alongside Dale, Boomhauer and this new character, and it’s likely because Bill was previously shown to be in a terrible state following everything that happened during the pandemic years.

It’s hard to gauge exactly where this takes place within the new King of the Hill season, but it’s likely not long after Hank returns from Saudi Arabia given that he mentions how much he’s missed grilling. This new addition to the neighborhood likely moved in while Hank and Peggy were gone, and could further highlight how much Arlen has changed since the original series. But it’s also a matter of finding out how big of a role this new character will play in the new season too, and how much it might change up the dynamic.

When Does King of the Hill Season 14 Come Out?

King of the Hill’s revival (which will serve as Season 14) will be making its premiere with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on August 4th. The new season will be running for ten episodes that will be launching with the streaming service all at once, and original series creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels return for the new King of the Hill series with Saladin K. Patterson serving as showrunner. Voice stars Kathy Najimy, Stephen Root, Pamela Adlon, and Lauren Tom all return from the original series for their respective roles.

Johnny Hardwick, who voiced Dale Gribble in the original show, will be featured in six episodes in the new season before being replaced by Toby Huss for the foreseeable future. Jonathan Joss will also be returning for the new episodes as they were recorded before his death. One major recast confirmed ahead of the new episodes, however, is that Ronnie Chiang will now be providing the voice for Kahn Souphanousiphone. Other potential voice cast addition (such as Hank’s new neighbor) have yet to be announced.