King of the Hill Revival Teases Major Romances for Bobby

King of the Hill is coming back with a whole new season of episodes in just a couple of more weeks, and the new Hulu revival series is teasing some major romances developing for Bobby Hill’s now adult life. Bobby aging up to his early 20s is one of the most intriguing aspects of the new King of the Hill series because not only will fans get to see how he’s grown up, but how much he’s likely to have changed in the time since we’ve seen him in the original series. But thankfully, not everything seems to be changing about him.

King of the Hill might have painted Bobby in an “ain’t right” light in his father Hank’s eyes, but Bobby himself was never really shown to have any critical issues that kept him from having a happy school life. He had many romantic interests throughout the original series, and even Connie Souphanousaphone was his girlfriend for a few seasons. He was never really troubled when it came to love, and that trend seems to have continued well into his adult life in the new revival series.

Bobby Has an Active Love Life in New King of the Hill

In the trailer for King of the Hill Season 14, it’s already made clear that Bobby has some luck with women in his 20s as well. He not only seems to have a new girlfriend that Hank and Peggy don’t seem to like because she’s a vegan, but there’s also a second woman seen getting intimate with Bobby towards the end of that trailer as well. It’s used as a joke where Bobby has butt dialed his mother while Peggy refuses to hang up the phone, but that’s already two different women that Bobby will be coming across in some way. This reflects Bobby’s character from the original series too as while he always thought he was seen as a loser, it was clear that those around him (including girls) loved his confidence.

It was something voice star Pamela Adlon pointed out during the ATX TV Festival earlier this Summer. She noted that while Bobby as a character has gotten physically older, she felt Bobby was fully formed even during the original series run, “He dropped into being an adult who could go to a bar and get a beer. He’s a hard worker and he learned that from his parents…He was born a fully formed person. He was the Dalai Lama. He picked the thing. He got all the ladies…it’s almost like as an adult he’s become more centered and a little bit like his dad.”

What About Connie?

But the potentially biggest romance tease could be surrounding Connie. She’s also been revealed to be a big part of Bobby’s adult life in the promotional materials thus far, and has even been shown to visit Bobby at his new restaurant. But this older version of Connie and Bobby might not line up. The two of them couldn’t really find much common ground as the two of them were getting older in the original show, and that could very well be the case in the new episodes too.

Connie’s biggest change to her character might also keep her away from Bobby too as Lauren Tom previously teased that the older Connie is going to be practicing ethical non-monogamy in her relationships (something Bobby might not be ready for), “That whole thing I had to learn about…an acronym, ENM. I had to look it up. I had to ask my kids. Ethical non-monogamy. Racier than I thought Connie would be.”

We’ll see how Bobby’s romantic life shapes up soon enough as King of the Hill Season 14 premieres with Hulu on August 4th.