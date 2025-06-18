King of the Hill Star Teases Major Change to Connie for Revival

King of the Hill is going to be bringing back a much older version of Connie with its new revival series premiering this Summer, and the voice star behind the character is teasing some big changes to her with the new episodes. As King of the Hill prepares to return with brand new episodes sixteen years after the original came to an end, fans are getting ready to meet newer versions of all of its classic characters. They have each aged nearly a decade since the events of the original series, and are all at much different places of their respective lives.

Connie Souphanousinphone was a big part of Bobby Hill’s life through the original series, and it’s been confirmed that she’s one the many characters who will be returning in the new King of the Hill episodes. And like Bobby, she’s gotten much older since we’ve seen her last. But unlike Bobby, voice star Lauren Tom teased that there have been some unexpected changes to her character that even took her by surprise when finding out. But we’ll soon see how her ethical non-monogamy plays a role in the new episodes soon enough.

King of the Hill Star Teases Connie’s Biggest Change

“It’s great to see she turned out alright. She’s in college studying engineering. She’s very much more open,” Connie voice star Lauren Tom teased during the King of the Hill panel at ATX TV Festival earlier this month (of which ComicBook was in attendance). But Connie’s openness seemed to even take the actor by surprise as she noted that she had some trouble connecting with this new version of Connie at first, “Whenever an actor does a role they always drawn upon themselves, and go ‘Well, how am I like that?’ Let me try and bring more of myself into that so it seems more authentic.’ But Connie’s a little more open minded than me.”

“That was kind of nice to see in that Gen Z way,” Tom elaborated before revealing the biggest tease about Connie’s shift in personality, “That whole thing I had to learn about…an acronym, ENM. I had to look it up. I had to ask my kids. Ethical non-monogamy. Racier than I thought Connie would be.” And it seems like ethical non-monogamy played such a key role in Connie’s new characterization that it even stuck with the star that brings her to life. So it definitely raises more questions about what to expect from Connie in the new episodes.

What Does This Mean for Connie?

Connie practicing ethical non-monogamy is a fun change for the new series as it not only opens up King of the Hill to explore a new kind of change in culture since the original series, but also could influence how she relates to Bobby in the new episodes. It’s currently unclear as to whether or not Bobby has ever gotten back together with Connie following the end of their relationship in the classic series, but with the two of them still hanging out it’s likely that Connie is open to the idea.

It’s also a direct reflection of the kind of strict upbringing she’s been under, and something clearly has changed in her now that she’s been freed up as an adult. As for the “ethical non-monogamy” aspect of her personality, it’s just going to be something fun for King of the Hill to have Hank react to as he’s really missed a lot thanks to how long he and Peggy had been living in Saudi Arabia before the new revival begins. As for when we’ll be able to see it all, King of the Hill Season 14 premieres on August 4th.