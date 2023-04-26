Krysten Ritter Calls Breaking Bad Death "Coolest F--king Thing" She's Done

Before she made her mark in the Marvel world with Jessica Jones, Krysten Ritter probably wouldn't have joined the Defenders if it wasn't for her role in the Emmy-winning Breaking Bad. As fans of the series recall, her character's death is one that not only is a pivotal dramatic moment for Bryan Cranston's Walter White but carries the series through to its conclusion in a major way. Speaking on the latest episode of the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Breaking Bad star Krysten Ritter reflected on her time with the series and working with creator Vince Gilligan.

According to Ritter, around the time she'd been offered Breaking Bad (prior to it becoming one of the msot acclaimed TV shows of all time) it was at the same time she was being considered for another role that was more in line with her other work. When she finally booked the part, her time in Albuquerque went even longer than she thought it originally would.

"That was the big episode that I was in and my character had a lot to do and the network started to sort of talk about the performance," Ritter said. "People were getting excited about it. So we were invited to watch it in a room it was me. my managers, my agent at the time. I'll never forget it and we watched it and all of us were on our feet like hands over mouth like we were shocked we were just shocked and so moved by it and that was like the coolest f--king thing I had ever done...I feel so lucky to have been a part of something so amazing and so well done and like they caught lightning in a bottle."

Ritter went on to offer some praise for Vince Gilligan, particularly his style as a showrunner, adding: "You know what was really cool about (Vince Gilligan) and those kind of showrunners, Melissa Rosenberg (Marvel's Jessica Jones showrunner) is similar, very detail-oriented. And I think that is like the key. I think when you have someone with such a true clear vision that's why you get some magic...Just for one stupid example like the character is wearing a belt, they take pictures of both belts and it goes to Vince. He's going to choose the (one), I mean yes yes all little things like everything mattered to him which I think is very cool and Melissa Rosenberg has a similar style and it doesn't that doesn't always happen with showrunners right it's like a free-for-all."

You can see Ritter's work on Breaking Bad on Netflix, where you can also find her episodes of Marvel's Jessica Jones.