Last Call for Disney+ Day $1.99 Subscription Deal

If you are seeing all of the news coming out of the Disney+ Day event and you want to get in on all of the big Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney originals that are coming to the streaming service today and in the near future, now would be a good time to do it.

In celebration of Disney+ Day, new and eligible returning subscribers can can get 1 month of Disney+ for only $1.99, which is down from the standard $7.99 per month charge. If you don’t cancel before the month is up, the service will renew at the standard price. Note that the deal will be active until 11:59 PM PST this Sunday, November 14, 2021. Take advantage of it here while you can.

The deal will allow you to check out the beginning of the new Marvel Studios Hawkeye series when it premieres on November 24th. You can also watch all of the new Disney+ Day content that’s available to stream starting today. This includes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone, and more. A guide to these releases can be found here.

If you decide to continue your Disney+ membership, you’ll have The Book of Boba Fett to look forward to on December 29th. There’s also the Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series, a Willow series, a revival of the X-Men Animated Series, a series based on the Pixar classic Cars, and several Marvel Studios jams like She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, Agatha: House of Harkness, and more. You can keep up with all of the latest news coming out of Disney+ Day right here.

On a related note, Showtime and Amazon are also offering a bundle deal that offers 3 months of Showtime and Amazon music for a grand total of $3. It’s a no brainer if you want to check out episodes of Dexter: New Blood. Details about that promotion can be found here.