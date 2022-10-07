Law & Order Fans Having a Hard Time With Amanda Rollins' Shocking SVU Moment

Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) has been through the wringer this season, as in the Law & Order crossover she was shot while protecting a witness. She's back on the job but in episode 2 we learned that she's still dealing with the trauma and that only increased in tonight's 3rd episode. Tonight fans saw a scene play out while Rollins was at home with her family, which had Rollins' child wake up screaming and talking about a monster in the closet. Carisi (Peter Scanavino) ran in and comforted the girls but Rollins shocked everyone when she ran in with her gun drawn and opened the closet door to a battery-operated toy bear, and fans are having a hard time seeing one of their favorites deal with what appears to be PTSD. You can check out some of the reactions coming in starting on the next slide.

Rollins and Carisi are already fan favorites, and fans have wanted to see them together for quite some time. Now that we have that it's difficult to see Rollins go through such a difficult time, and when you bring the children into the situation, you can understand why fans are so upset.

This also seems to be connected to Rollins' departure from the show, as it was announced previously that Giddish would be exiting the show this season and that it wasn't her decision to leave. We did get some hope that she and Carisi would still have a happy ending though, so hopefully, that ends up being the case. You can check out the reactions coming in starting on the next slide.