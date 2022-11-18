Law & Order: Organized Crime Teases Major Change

There was a palpable tension in the air throughout tonight's episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime thanks to the opening minutes, and while some thought the plan could change later on, that ended up not being the case. If this sticks, we could be seeing a major change to the show and the makeup of the team, and big spoilers are incoming from here so you've been warned. In the first few minutes of the episode, Sergeant Ayanna Bell is approached by Deputy Inspector Lillian Goldfarb and told that she's received the promotion and that the Organized Crime task force will be shut down. Bell doesn't tell anyone, including Elliot Stabler, until the very end of the episode, and well, it goes about as well as you might expect.

Goldfarb (Janel Moloney) surprises Bell (Danielle Mone Truitt) with the news, and Bell asks what will happen to the other members of her team. Goldfarb tells her they will be reassigned, and while she has the promotion, everything doesn't go through for another week. She tells Bell to not take any new cases though.

That eventually leads Stabler (Chris Meloni) to ask questions and suspect something, and Jet (Ainsley Seiger) and Bobby (Rick Gonzalez) are also suspicious. Bell keeps the facade of business as usual, but towards the end of the episode Bell finally tells Stabler about the promotion, and he isn't surprised.

It turns out that Stabler already knew about the promotion and the closing down of the team. Bell asks how and she tells her that she has an office of detectives, so it was always going to be hard to keep something like that undercover. She asks why he didn't say anything and he told her it wasn't any of his business and that he would talk to her when she approached him. Bell asked if he was okay with it though and he said not at all, and then things really went sour.

Bell told Stabler he had an attitude problem and then Stabler told her that this unit was started because of the loss of his wife, and he's put his soul into this place. She came back with an accusation that he was mad about not being in charge, and then he said that this was on her, as he wasn't the one playing around with people's lives, referring to the rest of the team.

He would leave and Bell would go out to her squad room and ask "did you all know?" They would not say anything and just turn around and leave the office.

So, it seems we could be seeing a major change to the Organized Crime unit. The show is titled after it so it's likely not going to actually go away entirely, there is an opportunity here for a major change. As of right now though, the Organized Crime task force is done, and we'll have to wait to see what happens next.

