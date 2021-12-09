Law & Order Reveals First Look at Original Series Revival as Filming Begins

To the surprise of Law & Order fans around the world it was confirmed earlier this year that the flagship series would be returning for a 21st season on NBC. Some casting has been announced in the days since then but now Wolf Entertainment has confirmed that cameras are rolling and that the new episodes are officially filming. “Here we go. Season 21 of #LawandOrder is officially in production,” they wrote in a post on Instagram. Returning star Anthony Anderson can be seen in the photo with as as Detective Kevin Bernard alongside series newcomer Jeffrey Donovan. Check it out for yourself below!

Anderson and Donovan won’t be alone in the series though as Law & Order Revival Adds Hannibal Star, Fan-Favorite Detective Returns. It was previously reported that longtime Law & Order star Sam Waterston remained in talks for the new season as well but to date not further news on his involvement has been confirmed. Waterston previously played the part of District Attorney Jack McCoy for fifteen years and over 360 episodes, nabbing three Primetime Emmy nominations for it across his tenure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXPKfItPveZ/

“Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating” Chairman of Entertainment Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Susan Rovner said when the new season was announced. “This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere.”

“This will be Season 21, so it’s the same ‘Law & Order’ everyone knows from the first 20 years,” Dick Wolf previously told Variety about the new season. “So there’s really nothing to fix, we just want to continue telling great stories. Casting as always will be three cops and three D.A.s….We always approach storytelling the same way: Good writing, acting and production values, and give the viewers what they want. That’s been our mantra from day one.”

The 21st season of Law & Order will premiere on NBC on February 24th, 2022.