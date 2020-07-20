Law & Order: SVU Stars Reveal First Look at Benson and Stabler Reunion

✖

Two Law & Order: SVU stars have revealed a first look at the Benson and Stabler reunion. Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson back together again is something fans of the series have been after for years now. But, Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay have posted a picture that has people excited all over again. The actor has been coy about it in the past, and now it looks like all the bridges have been patched up and things are going to be interesting next season. SVU showrunner Warren Leight revealed that the reunion was on the way on The Law & Order: SVU Podcast. “It’s pretty clear that Elliot will be in the SVU season opener,” he said. “I think that much I know. Whether we get to see his family as well remains to be seen.”

“We had heard distant thunder about Chris Meloni coming back in the fall and we were going to lay a little groundwork for that,” Leight recalled. “We were going to see [his wife] Kathy Stabler come back very upset. Her son had been rolled by a team of ne'er-do-wells and may have been drugged, and we were going to revisit [Benson’s half-brother] Simon's seeming overdose and we were going to get to know the stresses on the Stablers -- what had happened to the Stabler family after Elliot both left SVU and apparently left them.”

"We were just going to lay some groundwork down in anticipation of Elliot's return of course in his own series. We had the sense that the first episode of next year for SVU was going to bring Elliot back, so we were going to foreshadow that and explain a little more what happened to Simon,” Leight added.

The last time Meloni posted a reunion picture, he was shocked by how quickly fans jumped on it.

"You know, we don't live under a rock. We do it one time and suddenly, you know, she called and she is like, 'Do you believe what just happened?' and I'm like, 'Yeah, that is crazy,'" he said. "Now we do it just to see the reaction, [to] ring the bell… It is lovely [to still see the fan support]]. I always kind of felt it and knew it. I knew how important it was to people, how much it meant to people. 12 years with your partner in crime it is a long time."

