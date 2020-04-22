Legends of Tomorrow: SPOILER Dies in "Zari, Not Zari"

✖

On the heels of a heartbreaking loss for Team Flash in tonight's episode of The Flash, even the usually joyful and funny DC's Legends of Tomorrow could not keep things completely light. In an episode that saw the team head to Vancouver and visiting the set of Supernatural, the Legends faced some powerful enemies and incredibly high stakes. With the Fates hot on Charlie's (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) heels, the episode saw Constantine (Matt Ryan) butting heads with the rest of the team as to whether ot not they should reconstruct the Loom of Fate. With Constantine taking matters into his own hands, he made himself a perfect target -- but the Fates didn't get to him.

That's probably fine -- after all, the woman who has been manipulating Astra in Hell this whole time is in fact one of the Fates, and so having her kill him twice in a season might have been redundant. For context, if you're into the classical mythology around the Fates, Charlie is Clotho, while the assassin is Atropos and the coin minter is Lachesis.

Last chance to turn around before it's too late.

In the episode, as Zari struggled with her identity, she got one step closer to her old self -- in the worst way possible. After the Fates caught up with the Legends, they killed Behrad, leaving Zari alone, devastated, and in possession of her family's totem once again, just like she was prior to the events of the season four finale.

Here's how it went down: Atropos, one of the Fates who had been chasing down Charlie, clashed with John Constantine and left him for dead in the Vancouver woods. She disguised herself as him and fooled Sara and Charlie, managing to subdue Sara and get her hands on a piece of the Loom that Charlie had recovered. Using it to divine where the piece on the Waverider was, she found herself going head to head with Behrad, who had been left alone on the ship while all the other Legends dealt with other issues.

She killed Behrad after stealing the second piece of the loom, telling him "you don't belong here" and cutting a thread of fate she pulled out of his chest.

If you're a big fan of Behrad, though, fear not: it appears as though part of the Legends' mission this season will be undoing his death when they manage to assemble the Loom.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the big wave of wrestler releases at WWE, Agents of SHIELD's return, and PETA's big ask of Marvel in Thor 4! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.