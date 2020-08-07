Legends of Tomorrow Confirms Actor's Return for Season 6

✖

Despite what was previously believed by many fans, Astra Logue (Olivia Swann) will return to DC's Legends of Tomorrow next season. The character, originally seen as a little girl John Constantine accidentally condemned to Hell, resurfaced in the show's fourth season as the ruler of Hell. The fifth season centered on Astra, first as a big bad and then as an uneasy ally to the Legends, as she tried to resurrect her mother from the dead and reclaim some semblance of a normal life in the land of the living. Along the way, she and Constantine found what passed for resolution.

As much as the last season set her ending up as a potentially permanent and reasonably happy one, the pretense to bring her back was certainly there. In the final moments of season five, she traded John Constantine his soul coin back in exchange for the keys to his haunted mansion where, presumably, she can commune with her mother. Whatever the case, TVLine reports that she will return as a series regular.

"She's got a lot to figure out, and that could be super, super fascinating," executive producer Phil Klemmer told the site. "And she's great for Constantine as well. Their history really provides a great dynamic."

Swann's Astra was never really a part of the Legends per se, although she joined the team about halfway through the season in an unofficial capacity when she left Hell and turned her back on the Greek Fates (who proved to be the big bads everyone expected Astra to be). The defeat of the Fates set the stage for the departure of Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), who had been on the run from them for centuries.

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre ... space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy... Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”), Grainne Godfree (“The Flash”), Keto Shimizu (“Arrow”), James Eagan (“Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Hellcats”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow will return in spring 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.