Legends of Tomorrow EPs Hint at Gary's Backstory in Season 6

✖

Now that longtime DC's Legends of Tomorrow guest star Adam Tsekhman has been promoted to series regular, it seems that his character, Gary Green, will finally get some answers -- or at least, the fans will get some answers about Gary. Legends producers, talking with fans via a Q&A column over at TVLine, promised a glimpse at Gary's backstory when the series returns in May. Up to this point, fans have only learned very small, sometimes odd, snippets of Gary's past. That is set to change, it seems, right out of the gate when the new season begins this spring.

Legends got its season six premiere date yesterday, and will move to Sunday nights, where it will air ahead of episodes of Batwoman. The season will begin with Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) gone from the Waverider, abducted by aliens at the end of season five's finale. That opens the door to some other character steppling up in new ways on board the ship.

Calling the character's backstory "wacky and wild," showrunners Keto Shimizu and Phil Klemmer teased, "Although Gary can’t go home for Thanksgiving,” they teased, “a little bit of home is coming to him!"

If Gary gets a little family visit, he won't be the first; Nate Heywood (Nick Zano) had an extended subplot in season four that involved his father taking control of the Time Bureau and becoming something of a bureaucratic thorn in the Legends' sides.

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future. Co-captains of the time-ship Waverider Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) and Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan) have dealt with monsters, time anomalies, and most recently, villains from Hell, but this season they will face something even more challenging and bizarre ... space aliens! After one of their own is abducted by a ruthless alien, this new mission becomes personal. It will take more than the combined powers of a dark magician, John Constantine (Matt Ryan); a semi-reformed arsonist, Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell); historian who transforms into steel, Nate Heywood (Nick Zano); and a brother-sister wind-totem-wielding duo, Zara Tarazi (Tala Ashe) and Behrad Tarazi (Shayan Sobhian) to save the world for a sixth time. They must recruit a new Legend, a woman who was abducted by aliens when she was a child and supposedly imbued with powers that will help the team defeat their intergalactic foes. Either that or she’s just crazy... Based on the characters from DC, DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl”), Phil Klemmer (“The Tomorrow People,” “Chuck”), Grainne Godfree (“The Flash”), Keto Shimizu (“Arrow”), James Eagan (“Ash vs Evil Dead,” “Hellcats”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”).