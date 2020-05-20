Legends of Tomorrow: "The One Where We're Trapped on TV" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "The One Where We're Trapped on TV", the upcoming fourteenth episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow's fifth season set to air on May 26. The episode marks the directorial debut of executive producer Marc Guggenheim who not only co-created Arrow but helped develop Legends of Tomorrow as well. The episode will see Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) attempt to protect the Legends from her sisters, the Fates, by sending them into television series, an adventure which will see the series riff off of various television shows and styles, something evident in the episode's title which is itself a nod to the beloved NBC sitcom, Friends.

The episode won't be the first time we've seen the heroes of Legends of Tomorrow end up in a television-like scenario. Last season's "Legends of To-Meow-Meow" saw some of the characters living out altered timelines that riffed off of television series such as Charlie's Angels, The A Team, and even Sesame Street. This time, however, things look to be getting a little crazier, if that's even possible given that this is Legends.

You can check the synopsis out below.

BREAKING FREE – After Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) does the one thing that goes against her nature when it comes to her sisters, she tries to protect the Legends by scattering them in different television shows. Of course, in true Legends style some can’t just be blissfully ignorant and happy but figure out a way to end up messing with the system. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann and Matt Ryan also star. Marc Guggenheim directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan.

