Legends of Tomorrow: "The One Where We’re Trapped on TV" Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "The One Where We're Trapped on TV," the May 26 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow and the directorial debut of executive producer Marc Guggenheim, who co-created Arrow and helped develop Legends of Tomorrow. In the episode, Charlie tries to protect the Legends from her sisters by sending them into TV series -- and it's going to give Guggenheim the opportunity to try a number of different styles in his first outing as a director -- starting with a title page that's an obvious riff on the naming conventions from the beloved NBC sitcom Friends.

The episode feels like something of a follow-up to last season's episode "Legends of To-Meow-Meow," in which some of the characters found themselves experiencing altered versions of the timeline that saw other characters acting like they were characters from Charlie's Angels, The A Team, and Sesame Street. The fan-favorite episode did center on Charlie, back before we knew that she was a Fate.

You can check the synopsis out below.

BREAKING FREE – After Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) does the one thing that goes against her nature when it comes to her sisters, she tries to protect the Legends by scattering them in different television shows. Of course, in true Legends style some can’t just be blissfully ignorant and happy but figure out a way to end up messing with the system. Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann and Matt Ryan also star. Marc Guggenheim directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan.

This is, of course, far from the first time Legends has gone meta. The name of the game ever since season two's "Raiders of the Lost Art" has been to flirt with the edges of the meta as much as possible. The "Legends of To-Meow-Meow" episode was probably the most obvious, but even things like the Legends of Tomorrow episode of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover played with it a bit, with the whole "Beebo is off-limits" gag.

While most of the Arrowverse shows had to truncate their seasons in one way or another as a result of the production shutdowns brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Legends of Tomorrow, which has a shorter season, will end as it was intended to. That's coming up on June 2.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, after episodes of DC's Stargirl on The CW.

