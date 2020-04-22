Legends of Tomorrow's Maisie Richardson-Sellers Says Charlie's Loyalties Will Be Tested

✖

Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) may have presented as a snarky badass when she first appeared on DC's Legends of Tomorrow, but the truth about her past, and her powers, will fundamentally reshape the rest of the season, the audience's perception of the character, and how she deals with the threat of her long-lost sisters coming to raise Hell in the coming episodes. During a conversation with ComicBook.com, Richardson-Sellers said that, beginning with tonight's episode, Charlie will face a fundamental question about her nature that will follow her for the rest of the season: is she a Fate, or is she a Legend?

Earlier this season, Charlie revealed that she was one of the three Fates of Greek mythology, keepers of the Loom of Fate, with which they coudl literally reweave the fabric of reality. Eventually, she realized that it was too much power for anyone to wield and destroyed the Loom, scattering its pieces throughout the multiverse to make it more difficult to find. But following the attack by the Anti-Monitor in "Crisis on Infinite Earths," the multiverse is now all one universe -- and Charlie knows that means it is only a matter of time before her ancient and powerful sisters show up. To stop them, she has agreed to work with John Constantine (Matt Ryan) to reassemble the Loom and use it for the Legends' benefit before destroying it for good.

"It's interesting because it's finally come to a head," Richardson-Sellers told ComicBook.com. "She did it for such a clear reason, and she's defended that reason for thousands of years, and now that very essence of why she did what she did....And now she's being asked to do the one thing that she stood by for this whole time, and try and put it together. But also it's becoming a lot closer to home. You know, as more and more people are losing people, as more and more people are suffering because of the loom and because of her sisters, she's realizing that she's going to have no choice but to confront them at some time."

If that sounds dangerous, it is: expect the last few episodes of Season Five to be wild, high-stakes stuff, with very few possibilities fully off the table. To keep things from going from bad to worse, it will be necessary for Charlie to step up.

"I think that's absolutely terrifying for her, because she knows the power of these two women unlike anyone else does," Richardson-Sellers added. "She knows everyone else seems to be pretty confident about it. They feel pretty prepared. And she's the only one who's trying to make them realize the gravity of what could happen, and the fact that this could change all that reality forever. So it's a very stressful position for her to be in, and it will definitely start taking their toll on her, and also on her mental health. And you sort of see her crumbling a bit throughout this episode, as she's forced to decide who is she at her core. Is she a Fate or is she a Legend? That comes to a head by the end of this episode, and even more so throughout the rest of the season."

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash.

