Lili Reinhart Teases Her Post-Riverdale Future

While Riverdale will return for Season 7 in early 2023, that return signals the beginning of the end for the fan favorite The CW series. It was announced earlier this year that the seventh season would be the series' last and when it comes to the professional future of one of the show's stars, fans should expect to see something very different from their time in the Town with Pep. Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper on Riverdale, recently teased "dramatic, deep roles" in her future after Riverdale ends.

In a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Digital Spy), Reinhart said that after Riverdale, she would be exploring more adult roles and it is something that she's very excited about.

"I have a lot of sort of dramatic, deep roles in my future after Riverdale, definitely roles that you have not seen me in," Reinhart said. "I'm an adult! I'm an adult woman and I'm going to start playing those more adult roles. That's on my horizon, and I could not be more excited."

Reinhart, who is currently starring in Netflix's Look Both Ways, also recently said that while she is looking forward to what's next for her in terms of career, it is still bittersweet to say goodbye to Riverdale.

"There are a lot of feelings. Bittersweet is the word, because I obviously will miss this group of people that I've been through half of my 20s with. We'll never all be together again working on the same thing, so I recognize that, and I think we all do, and we are all sad about that," Reinhart said. "It will be a very sad day when it actually wraps, but I do think the show has done so much for all of us and we're all so ready to show the world what else we've got. On that aspect, knowing what's on the other side is super exciting. I'm incredibly excited for the projects that I've been developing with my production company over the last year and a half that we'll be ready to shoot when Riverdale ends next summer. But going into this final season, I think we're all like, 'This is our last hurrah, let's really try to celebrate each other and spend time with each other because we won't get this again.'"

Back in May, The CW president Mark Pedowitz spoke about ending Riverdale and why Season 7 was the right time to wrap things up.

"We had a long conversation with Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa, "Riverdale" executive producer and Archie Comics [chief creative officer] yesterday, who's thrilled by this news," he continued. "And we're going to treat the show in the manner it deserves. It was an iconic pop culture star, and we want to make sure it goes out the right way and that is the decision. I think they choose that seven years is the right amount, and we want to do the right thing. That's a personal thing. As a fan myself. I do want to do what's right for the show."

Pedowitz added, "We have not declared how many episodes yet. But I do not believe it will be a shortened season. It goes back to what I said earlier: I am a big believer in attempting to give series that have had long runs and appropriate send off."

Riverdale will return for its seventh and final season in 2023.