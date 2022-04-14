A major exhibition devoted to The Walking Dead is coming to life in Astoria, Queens. AMC Networks and Museum of the Moving Image have announced a partnership presenting Living with The Walking Dead, a major exhibition devoted to the groundbreaking AMC zombie drama returning for its final eight episodes this fall. The exhibition, which will be on view from June 25 through January 1, 2023, explores key aspects of The Walking Dead‘s origins, production, and impact with multiple screening series and other public events, according to a press release.

“It’s wonderful to be once again partnering with AMC Networks, this time to present an exhibition devoted to the long-running original series The Walking Dead,” said Carl Goodman, MoMI Executive Director. “More than just a television show, it is a cultural phenomenon that is adored by legions of fans, who celebrate the innovative, engaging, and immersive world that its makers have built, and for its diverse cast of characters. The exhibition will bleed outward from our temporary exhibitions gallery and into our theaters, classrooms, and other public spaces.”

Said Dan McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, “Over 11 seasons and 177 episodes, The Walking Dead has built a vibrant and massive global fan following, becoming one of the most beloved franchises in television. We’re delighted to work with MoMI on an exhibition and lineup of events to commemorate this beloved series’ historic run, the immensely talented creative team, cast, and crew who brought it to life, and give this incredible fanbase a new and exciting way to experience their favorite show.”

Living with The Walking Dead will probe the issues at the heart of the series: the related threats of the murderous undead and the collapse of the social order. It will explore the cinematic and literary antecedents of The Walking Dead, including its origin in Robert Kirkman’s comic book series, and present the unique innovations that the AMC Networks series has contributed, with its wide-ranging story of survival, diverse cast of characters, and devoted legion of fans.

The exhibition will include original costumes and props, concept art, storyboards, scripts, and a wealth of prosthetic makeup material. Created by Special Effects Makeup Supervisor and Executive Producer Greg Nicotero and his team at the award-winning KNB EFX studios, the special effects makeup transformed legions of cast members into vividly realized undead walkers, largely using practical effects.

Tickets will go on sale to Museum of the Moving Image members May 5 before opening to the general public May 9. The final season of The Walking Dead concludes with eight new episodes this fall on AMC and AMC+.