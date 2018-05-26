‘Locke & Key’ TV Series Reportedly Picked Up by Netflix

Despite the fact that Hulu passed on the highly-touted Locke & Key TV series, it looks as though the project has found a second life over at rival streaming service, Netflix.

According to a report from That Hashtag Show, Netflix has picked up the Carlton Cuse produced series after the pilot was rejected at Hulu nearly two months ago.

Based on the IDW comic by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, Locke & Key seemed nearly guaranteed for pickup at Hulu following a 2017 pilot order. The combination of It director Andy Muschietti helming the pilot and Lost scribe Carlton Cuse producing made for an all-star creative team, but new Hulu CEO Randy Freer wasn’t keen on moving forward with the series.

IDW Entertainment was reportedly putting together screenings of the pilot for services like Netflix and Hulu, but that was almost two months ago. With no chatter about the series since then, many thought Locke & Key may be dead in the water for a second time. A pilot for a Locke & Key series was developed for FOX back in 2010 but, despite positive reactions from fans, the network passed.

Fortunately, it looks like Netflix is going to save the day for the beloved comic series, which may turn out to be a better fit in the long run. Locke & Key is a coming-of-age story about family, but the subject matter is often dark and intense. Tonally, the comic is very similar to sci-fi/horror series Stranger Things, which has grown to become one of Netflix’s biggest television hits.

At this point, there is no word as to how many episodes of Locke & Key have been ordered, nor how long it will take to get the series back into production. But the announcement is enough for now, as Locke & Key fans around the world will finally get a chance to see their favorite characters brought to life, for more than just one episode.

Are you excited to see Locke & Key get a second chance? Will Netflix be a better fit for the show than Hulu? Let us know what you think in the comments below!