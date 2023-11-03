Loki's Marvel Theme Remix Was Last Minute Change

One of the many surprising and entertaining elements of Loki has been its musical score. Episode 3 of the Disney+ Original Series kicked things off with a remix of the Marvel Studios theme music, to fit in with the episode's 1893 timeline. Loki has carved out a nice niche in Marvel's TV catalog, as it continues to push the boundaries of the multiverse with Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief making for a fine lead character. As for the creatives behind the camera, one got to talk about how they went about crafting the music behind Loki.

ComicBook.com spoke to Loki composer Natalie Holt, who was asked what it was like to play with Loki's musical score. "I did the umpire music with the Loki theme and played in that scene, and Episode 3 the music was kinda honky tonky, and it started with that string quartet at the beginning... it's like such a different sound palette," Holt said. "And then as we worked on the show I had the idea of the score playing and a piano in the background of the He Who Remains speech that he does with the machine that he's built."

She then discussed how she got to remix the iconic Marvel theme music. "And then a really late honor, 'How about we do a new version of the Marvel logo with a piano?' And everyone was like, 'Try it.' And it stuck." She then praised Peter Nichols, who worked on the score as well on Loki Seasons 1 and 2. You can watch Natalie Holt's interview in the player above.

Loki Season 2 premiered with lower ratings than Season 1

According to the latest streaming data from Nielsen, Loki's second season premiere saw a significant drop from the series premiere back in 2021. The company's new numbers reveal that the Loki Season 2 premiere from October 5th rounded up 446 million minutes of viewing time over its first three days on Disney+. The first season premiere pulled in roughly 731 million minutes of viewing time, based on Nielsen's metrics. That's a 39% drop from Season 1 to Season 2.

There are obviously multiple things potentially attributing to that drop, including the fact that the first season of Loki was one of the first MCU projects to be released after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. 2023 has also seen a couple of poorly reviewed projects from Marvel Studios, including Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the Secret Invasion series, which may have caused less interest in the overall franchise.

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.