Does Loki Season 2 Episode 4 Have a Post-Credits Scene?

We're now two-thirds of the way through Loki's sophomore season, which has surprised fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at a lot of turns. But even as Loki has subverted expectations, it has fallen into some of the MCU's trademark trends — including utilizing a post-credits scene to tease what the future holds. So, does Episode 4 of Loki Season 2 have a post-credits scene? Keep reading to find out. Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 4 of Loki lurk below! Only look if you want to know!

No, the fourth episode of Loki's second season does not have a post-credits scene. With the track record Season 2 has had thus far, it was understandable to assume as much, as Episode 1 had a post-credits scene of Sylvie (Sophia di Martino) arriving at a 1980s McDonalds, but Episode 2 and Episode 3 did not have post-credits scenes of any kind. Given the intense ending of Episode 4, with Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) appearing to die, and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and company succumbing to the explosion of the Temporal Loom, it looks like Marvel Studios wanted to leave fans in suspense for whatever the next episodes hold.

Will Loki Get a Season 3?

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Loki producer Kevin Wright addressed the possibility of whether or not the show could end up getting a third season — and teased that either way, the narrative of the show will continue in the larger franchise.

"We are certainly thinking about how we can continue to tell TVA and Loki-based stories," Wright revealed. "What I would say is season one and season two were always conceived as two chapters of the same book. We want to close this book and I think there's a lot more books on the shelf, though."

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 5th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

