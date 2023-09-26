Loki Season 2 Fashion Collection Is On Sale Now

Season 2 of Marvel Studios' Loki will begin streaming on Disney+ on October 5th, which is right around the corner. Clearly it's time to suit up with a new collection of styles from Hot Topic. Once again, they've tapped Ashley Eckstein's Her Universe / Our Universe brand for the designs, and it includes items that will get you ready for the show and for the chilly fall weather.

The Loki Season 2 collection includes some brand new items along with a couple refreshes of popular styles from the original Loki fashion collection that launched in 2021. The lineup includes Sylvie-themed long sleeve tops and a coat, TVA hoodies and a double-breasted coat, and a Loki-style hooded dress and button-up shirt. You can shop Hot Topic's entire Loki collection right here, and it includes a 30% off discount when you use the code HT30 at checkout. Note that deal is only good for today, September 26th, after which it will likely drop down to a 20% off deal.

What is Loki Season 2 about?

Loki Season 2 on Disney+ continues Loki's redemptive adventures across the multiverse after his death in Avengers: Infinity War and escape from time in Avengers: Endgame. After failing to stop Sylvie, one of Loki's variants, from killing He Who Remains, a Kang variant who had been preserving the Sacred Timeline through the Time Variance Authority (TVA), Loki must now reckon with the recreated multiverse. According to Marvel Studios' official synopsis, "Loki Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15 and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.