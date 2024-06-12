Loki: Tom Hiddleston Shares Crushing Final Line Story

Loki star Tom Hiddleston explained where his heartbreaking final line in the Disney+ series came from. It seems as though Loki's original appearance sparked the utterance that left a lot of Marvel fans absolutely teary-eyed by the end of Season 2. Variety's Actors on Actors series paired the MCU actor with Anna Sawai for a conversation. The Shogun actress asked Hiddleston about that last line because of its focus on sacrifice. It seems like the Loki star still remembers most of his lines down to the pauses. Directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson asked Hiddleston what he wanted to say for his final read in the series. It only seemed right to take things all the way back to the beginning with Thor. Check out the emotional reasoning down below!

"Our brilliant directors found me and said, 'What do you think you might want to say?' I remembered at the end of Thor, the last thing he says is, 'I could have done it, Father — for you. For all of us.' It's full of need, desperation, yearning for acceptance and misguided intention. It's full of his own broken heart," Hiddleston argued. "I thought, 'I wonder if I should say that again?' But it has a completely different meaning, which is full of love, sacrifice, selflessness and generosity."

"It's very similar to what Mariko goes through. It's a moment of release, and the clarity of defining your own identity in sacrifice," Hiddleston clarified. "In his last moment, he gets agency. He gets to decide what his life has represented up until this point. His final utterance is one of profound love and generosity. That the journey of a thousand miles has led us here. It was very satisfying and moving for me too, because it's been such a long journey."

Tom Hiddleston's Growth As Loki

(Photo: Disney+)

It's been 13 years since Tom Hiddleston put on that green and changed the MCU forever. His run as Loki is one of the most beloved elements of this entire franchise. After the Disney+ series wrapped up, he's been on the late night circuit talking about Loki. During a FYC edvent in Los Angeles, he got asked about the former Trickster God being a villain. For Hiddleston, he doesn't see it that way. Sure, he did some pretty messed up stuff back in Thor and The Avengers. But, this God of Stories bears little resemblance to the silver-tongued deceiver that captured our attention in the beginning of the MCU. (Well, at least emotional resemblance, it's still the same actor!) Here's what he had to say.

"Playing Loki has changed the course of my whole life, no question." Hiddleston recalled. "And I feel so proud of where we've ended up in Season 2. It was very creatively fulfilling to bring something full circle. I always saw him from the very first film as a broken soul with a shattered heart who felt like he didn't belong ... all that grief hardens into grievance. That's what binds him to Sylvie."

The Loki star continued, "And the grievance is what drives him to become a villain in the Avengers and the Thor movies, and this second chance that he's given by Mobius to rediscover that glorious purpose that he feels he's always been burdened with ... it comes in a shape he would have never recognized and would never have anticipated. And it gave him a kind of catharsis that he wasn't ready for."

