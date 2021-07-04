Lord of the Rings Series Reveals New Cast Members

✖

Amazon is currently in production for its highly-anticipated Lord of the Rings series, which will be based on J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved books. J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay are serving as the showrunners for the series, which is set to feature a huge array of actors including Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones, The King’s Man), Joseph Mawle (Game of Thrones), Markella Kavenagh (Picnic at Hanging Rock), Morfydd Clark (His Dark Materials), Ema Horvath (Like.Share.Follow., Don’t Look Deeper), and Benjamin Walker (Jessica Jones). According to a new report from The Hollywood Reporter, more names have been added to the evergrowing cast list. Charles Edwards (The Crown), Will Fletcher (The Girl Who Fell), Amelie Child-Villiers (The Machine), and newcomer Beau Cassidy are the latest actors to join the series. Currently, their roles are unknown.

"After undertaking an extensive global search, we are delighted finally to reveal the first group of brilliant performers who will take part in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series, McKay and Payne said in a joint statement back in January. "These exceptionally talented women and men are more than just our actors: they are the newest members of an ever-expanding creative family that is now working tirelessly to bring Middle-earth to life anew for fans and audiences worldwide."

The long list of actors also includes Nazanin Boniadi (Counterpart, Hotel Mumbai), Owain Arthur (Kingdom), Tom Budge (The Pacific), Ismael Cruz Cordova (The Catch, Ray Donovan), Tyroe Muhafidin (newcomer), Sophia Nomvete (Dexter), Megan Richards (Wanderlust), Dylan Smith (I Am the Night), Charlie Vickers (Medici), Daniel Weyman (Gentleman Jack, Treadstone), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Power, The Accountant), Maxim Baldry (Years and Years), Ian Blackburn (newcomer), Kip Chapman (Top of the Lake), Anthony Crum (The Wilds), Maxine Cunliffe (Power Rangers Megaforce), Trystan Gravelle (The Terror), Sir Lenny Henry (Broadchurch), Thusitha Jayasundera (Broadchurch), Fabian McCallum (You, Me & The Apocalypse), Simon Merrells (Knightfall), Geoff Morrell (Rake), Peter Mullan (Westworld), Lloyd Owen (Viva Laughlin), Augustus Prew (The Morning Show), Peter Tait (Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), Alex Tarrant (Filthy Rich), Leon Wadham (Power Rangers Beast Morphers), and Sara Zwangobani (Home and Away).

Recently, ComicBook.com spoke with Benjamin Walker, and he teased that The Lord of the Rings will be unlike anything that has come before.

"Well, I'll tell you. I've done a few jobs where they say, 'You can't talk about it,'" Walker told us. "Usually, that's really annoying, because you're excited about something, and you kind of going, 'What difference does it really make?' But on this one, having spent some time building it, as excited as you are, you don't want to spoil it."

"People have never seen what we're doing," the actor continued. "It's going to be exciting. Even the smallest little hint about where it might be going or what it might be, it'll just take that little bit of joy out of seeing it for the first time."

Stay tuned for more updates on Amazon's Lord of the Rings.