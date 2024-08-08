The Rings of Power Season 2 Will Reveal More of Sauron’s Story in Flashback

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will be giving us more scenes of Sauron’s backstory in Season 2. Even as the sophomore season explores the seeds of evil Sauron plants in Middle-earth’s cultures and environment in the Second Age, we’ll learn that Sauron himself was actually in a much more precarious place as he tried to re-grow his power.

In Season 1 of The Rings of Power, the “father” of the Orcs, Adar, awakened Mount Doom and transformed the Southlands of Middle-earth into the scorched lands of Mordor. However, Season 2 will reveal how Adar and Sauron came to serious blows for control of Mordor in those early days.

The Rings of Power showrunner Patrick Mckay has already revealed that the opening scene of Season 2 will be a flashback to the pivotal downfall of Sauron:

“We open in the darkness, an orc walks in, and we see there are thousands of orcs gathered,” showrunner Patrick Mckay told Total Film. “He’s about to be crowned, pitching his vision of Middle-earth, and right before they lay the crown on his head, his right-hand man, Adar, turns it upside down, and stabs him in the back. It’s the assassination of Sauron.”

The role of Adar is being taken over by Sam Hazeldine, who will replace actor Joseph Mawle in the role. Hazeldine previously told EW that Adar is “doing what he feels he has to do to save them from the genocide, whether that would be from Sauron, who sees them as cannon fodder, or from the elves.”

The Rings of Power Season 2 Cast & Story Info

In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots… as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.

The Rings of Power Season 2 stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani. Season 1 star Nazanin Boniadi will not be returning as the healer Bronwyn, having moved on from acting.

The Rings of Power Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 29th.