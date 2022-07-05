Lovecraft Country Fans Are Still Upset About Series Cancellation

Lovecraft Country was the talk of social media over the 4th of July holiday. On Twitter, many users reflected on HBO cancelling the beloved series ahead of it's second season. Over the course of Lovercraft's run on the network, a bustling community of fans online discussed every point of the show on Sunday nights. That was a strong slate for HBO as it followed after the universal acclaim that Watchmen garnered. June Smollett and Jonathan Majors absolutely knocked everyone's socks off in the lead roles. Some even noted Michael K. Williams' contributions to the series in light of his passing. Misha Green has shared some photos of her plans for a Season 2. But, nothing has come of it at this time. Check out some of the reaction down below.

"We know the direction," Green said in an interview from 2020. "It's about a direction. You have a direction, and then you explore and you find where it takes you. Even starting this season of this show, we knew what direction we wanted to go in, for subsequent seasons. It was very exciting. Matt Ruff's novel is about reclaiming genre spaces for people of color. For me, that was an open book. Being a genre fan, there's so much to play in. It's unending. And the idea that it's not just for Black people but you can open it up for all people of color is exciting to me."

Y’all trending Lovecraft Country only hurts me more, I thought it was returning. This was such an important series, I hope it comes back. We need it in these times. — Ty Smith (@AFan_ofTruth) July 4, 2022

