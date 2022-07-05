Lovecraft Country Fans Are Still Upset About Series Cancellation
Lovecraft Country was the talk of social media over the 4th of July holiday. On Twitter, many users reflected on HBO cancelling the beloved series ahead of it's second season. Over the course of Lovercraft's run on the network, a bustling community of fans online discussed every point of the show on Sunday nights. That was a strong slate for HBO as it followed after the universal acclaim that Watchmen garnered. June Smollett and Jonathan Majors absolutely knocked everyone's socks off in the lead roles. Some even noted Michael K. Williams' contributions to the series in light of his passing. Misha Green has shared some photos of her plans for a Season 2. But, nothing has come of it at this time. Check out some of the reaction down below.
"We know the direction," Green said in an interview from 2020. "It's about a direction. You have a direction, and then you explore and you find where it takes you. Even starting this season of this show, we knew what direction we wanted to go in, for subsequent seasons. It was very exciting. Matt Ruff's novel is about reclaiming genre spaces for people of color. For me, that was an open book. Being a genre fan, there's so much to play in. It's unending. And the idea that it's not just for Black people but you can open it up for all people of color is exciting to me."
Y’all trending Lovecraft Country only hurts me more, I thought it was returning. This was such an important series, I hope it comes back. We need it in these times.— Ty Smith (@AFan_ofTruth) July 4, 2022
I thought lovecraft country was trending cos we’re getting a 2nd season. @HBO y’all need to bring it back. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/SWx0v6QQEZ— oro yin sumi (@YinSumi) July 5, 2022
See what we not going to do is pin these two masterpieces against each other. They are both great within their own respective rights. And yeah I wish Lovecraft Country could of had their second season. https://t.co/n9wxrGFnSc— Uno (@Nigel_Uno324) July 5, 2022
mE: I love the plot of Lovecraft country— T.E.N (@Ndlebe_ntle) June 28, 2022
The Plot: pic.twitter.com/TGb1KiSm0G
Lovecraft Country was too much of a masterpiece for it to have only been one season. I need for some network to pick up where hbo left off.— tiggo yitties (@ThoughtsbyJaee) June 28, 2022
when i say Lovecraft Country is better and could of been bigger than Stranger Things, I mean it whole heartedly.— georgio.r (@georgior3) July 4, 2022
Watching Lovecraft Country, this show deserves a second season.— dos. (@DosTrace_) July 4, 2022
Lovecraft Country is trending and for a hot second I thought Season 2 was coming out.— Allen Panakal – Artist by Day. Hero by Night. (@AllenPanakalArt) July 4, 2022
Lovecraft Country was TOO GOOD to be cancelled after 1 fucking season pic.twitter.com/C6BqffxzOA— Nicki and Rihanna on B7 (@wiz_thcreator) July 5, 2022
Since LoveCraft country is trending…— King (@aking_32) July 5, 2022
I think about this scene at least once a day. We needed more seasons. We needed more Jurnee Smollet. #LovecraftCountry pic.twitter.com/CYNYWieSvr