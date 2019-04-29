SPOILER Dies Epically on Game of Thrones and Fans Have Feelings

The Battle of Winterfell is upon us, and fans of Game of Thrones are expecting to see a massacre that’s unlike anything the show has shown us before. Many fans have been speculating on who will live and who will die, and it looks like Lyanna Mormont was one of the unlucky ones. The brave Bear Islander was crushed by a giant, but that didn’t stop her from impressively taking him down with her. Lyanna stabbed the giant right through the eye, and the Internet has a lot of feelings.

LYANNA MORMONT

FIRST OF HER NAME

SLAYER OF GIANTS — Jah. (@Jeesa_Jay) April 29, 2019

LYANNA MORMONT TAKING DOWN THE GIANT RIP LADY MORMONT — Kevo (@VELOZZcity) April 29, 2019

Lyanna Mormont taking down the giant white walker is metaphoric for her character as a whole. — Tippy Birdsong (@ClayBilas) April 29, 2019

Lyanna Mormont the only one to slay a giant you will always be remembered queen — Hey My Love (@QueenE_96) April 29, 2019

Lyanna Mormont sacrificing herself so she can kill this giant is the saddest death yet. So proud of this girl. You will be remembered #DEMTHRONESYALL #battleofwinterfell #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/bxY440cPGm — just in the NIKKOf time (@niknokviquiera) April 29, 2019

R.I.P Lyanna Mormont! You will always be the best of us.

While plot details surrounding the Battle of Winterfell have been scarce, we finally learned last week what the Night King really wants. During “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” Bran Stark revealed that the Night King is after an endless night, which means he needs to kill Bran/The Three-Eyed Raven in order to erase his living memory of the world.

There has also been some extreme hints from the cast that it’s going to be the most intense and gruesome battle we’ve seen on the show.

“It’s brutal,” Peter Dinklage, who stars in the series as Tyrion Lannister, explained in a previous interview. “It makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park.”

If you’re worried about what’s to come in the final episodes of the series, you’re not wrong. The series’ writer and producer, Bryan Cogman, recently shared that audience opinion does not factor into their decisions.

“We just have to tell the story we want to tell and feel the rhythm of the story as we’re laying it out,” Cogman explained. “There aren’t any conversations about what people are going to think. If it feels right, that’s what we do.”

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

