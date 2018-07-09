Maisie Williams Says Goodbye to ‘Game of Thrones’ With ‘Last Woman Standing’ Tribute to HBO Hit

Arya Stark is saying a final goodbye to Westeros.

Maisie Williams, who plays fan-favorite character Arya Stark on HBO’s Game of Thrones, has officially said goodbye to her character and the fictional world of Westeros that has become home. On Saturday, the 21-year-old penned a heartfelt goodbye on Instagram, bidding farewell to the series.

“Goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye Game of Thrones. what a joy i’ve had. here’s to the adventures to come,” Williams captioned an image of white sneakers covered in blood. She added the hashtags “last woman standing,” “barely,” “im’ma sleep for the next four years,” and “just kidding I don’t sleep.”

While it is unlikely that fans will be seeing Arya running around in a pair of white sneakers, the blood-stained shoes have already drawn speculation about Arya’s fate. Members of the Game of Thrones cast and crew have promised that the eighth and final season of the series is a bloody one with a high death toll, some of those deaths likely including a few fan-favorites as the Night King and his wights have breached the Wall and the battle for the Iron Throne nears its end.

Although it is not known which characters will be among the high body count, as spoilers for the final season are extremely hard to come by, an algorithm written by Taylor Larkin of Boston-based DataRobot has Arya Stark relatively safe heading into the season, with only a 49.04 percent chance of death.

The fate of Arya and the remainder of the Stark pack consisting of Sansa, Arya, Bran, and Jon Snow seemed to be confirmed in star Sophie Turner’s tattoo, which pays homage to the series. The tattoo of a direwolf, the Stark family sigil, with the words “the pack survives” scrawled underneath, had many fans believing that the Stark children would survive. Turner, however, claimed that the new ink was not a spoiler.

“When I was getting it done, people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away. But I wasn’t! It’s just a quote from last season, but everyone figures that the pack really does survive,” she said. “It’s just a moral that I like to live by.”

Game of Thrones is scheduled to continue filming into early August with the eighth season, consisting of six episodes, slated to premiere sometime in 2019, though an official date has not yet been revealed.